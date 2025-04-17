17 Things You Didn’t Know About Oglethorpe University

Share

Nestled in the heart of Atlanta, Oglethorpe University might look like a quiet, ivy-covered liberal arts college— but don’t let the gothic architecture fool you. Behind those castle-like walls lies a treasure trove of unexpected stories, quirky traditions, and little-known facts that even some alumni don’t know. Whether you’re a curious student, proud alum, or just love uncovering academic oddities, here are 17 things you probably didn’t know about Oglethorpe University that just might surprise you.

Cryptic Crypt

The Oglethorpe University Crypt of Civilization is a time capsule located in the basement of Phoebe Hearst Hall, sealed in 1940 and won’t be opened until the year 8113. It contains microfilm of every book published before 1937, as well as the first radio time capsule with recordings of everyday sounds that represent 20th-century life, and even a can opener. The Guinness Book of World Records recognized it as the first successful attempt to preserve a record for future inhabitants. ​

The Hogwarts-Like Architecture

The campus is known for its Gothic revival style — think stone turrets, ivy-covered facades, and serious wizard-school vibes. Oglethorpe’s campus architecture, characterized by its Gothic revival style, was inspired by Oxford University, the alma mater of James Edward Oglethorpe. This design choice has earned the campus nicknames like “The Castle School” and comparisons to Hogwarts

The O-Book: A Living Chronicle of Campus Traditions

Since the 1940s, Oglethorpe University has maintained the O-Book, a compilation of campus traditions, events, and oddities. This book serves as a guide for students to engage with the university’s rich heritage, encouraging them to participate in longstanding customs and create their own OU stories.

It’s a Filming Hotspot

Oglethorpe University’s picturesque campus has served as a filming location for various movies and television shows. Notably, the campus was used in the CBS series Constantine, The Walking Dead, The Vampire Diaries, in films such as Vacation, Do Revenge, and Love, Simon, as well as Marvel productions. Its distinctive architecture and scenic grounds make it an attractive site for production crews. ​

Their Mascot

The mascot is Petey the Stormy Petrel — a tiny seabird known for braving storms. Most students don’t know what a stormy petrel is until they arrive. These seabirds are known for flying straight into hurricanes — making them a surprisingly hardcore mascot. The school takes pride in the stormy petrel being “small but mighty.”

Founded by Presbyterians, Embraced Liberal Arts

Chartered in 1835, Oglethorpe University began operations in 1838, making it one of the earliest denominational institutions in the South located below the Virginia line.

Initially situated near Milledgeville, Georgia’s former capital, the university’s early curriculum included Greek, Latin, classical literature, theology, and various natural sciences. Originally a religious school, Oglethorpe shifted focus over time to a broad liberal arts education. Today, it’s secular and inclusive.

The University Was Shut Down — Twice

After Oglethorpe’s original founding in 1835, it closed during the Civil War, reopened, and then closed again due to financial hardship before finding new life in Atlanta in 1913. The university has slowly been downsizing from its original size of 600 acres to just 100 acres, losing a lake in the progress.

There’s a Literal Art Museum on Campus

The Oglethorpe University Museum of Art (OUMA) regularly hosts international exhibitions and is open to the public — a rare gem for such a small school.

It Has Deep Ties to Georgia’s History

Early trustees included some of the most powerful people in Georgia — including governors, judges, and even Confederate officers. Some famous alum include, Sidney Lanier– American poet, critic, and musician, Donald Rubin– founder of the Rubin Museum of Art in NYC, and Merriman Smith– a White House Correspondent and United Press International journalist who received a Pulitzer Prize for his coverage of the JFK assassination.

It’s Home to Georgia’s Oldest Collegiate Newspaper

The Stormy Petrel, founded in 1919, continues to serve the student body with news, satire, and literary writing.

Lupton Hall’s Bell Tower and the Carillon Ceremony

Lupton Hall, constructed in 1919, features a bell tower housing a 42-bell carillon, the first cast bronze bell carillon in Georgia. A tradition known as the Carillon Ceremony allows graduating seniors to climb the tower, sign a historical registry, and ring one of the bells by hand.

Boar’s Head Ceremony: A Festive Academic Tradition

The Boar’s Head Ceremony is a cherished event marking the beginning of the holiday season at Oglethorpe. During this celebration, originally a real roasted boar’s head but now a stuffed one, is carried through the Conant Performing Arts Center by newly inducted members of Omicron Delta Kappa, an academic honor society. The evening is filled with short plays and speeches and has become a staple tradition of the university’s heritage for nearly a century.

Buried Circus Elephant

In 1941, after a tragic incident where several circus elephants from Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus were poisoned with arsenic during a performance in Atlanta, one of the deceased elephants was transported to Oglethorpe University for educational purposes.

The elephant was used in a comparative anatomy class before being buried behind Lowry Hall (now Weltner Library). This peculiar event has become a notable legend on campus with students even saying they can hear the elephant at night. To the dismay of ghost lovers, this sound can most likely be attributed to the exhaust coming out of the Turner Lynch Campus Center air conditioning unit.

Size of the Outdoor Stadium

Oglethorpe University opened the first section of a planned 40,000 seat football stadium 3 days before Black Tuesday in 1929. Their football program shut down permanently during World War II and the stadium now serves as the bleachers for baseball.

Temporary Housing is still up?

Yup, housing which was built in 1968, Schmidt Hall, Jacobs Hall, and Alumni Hall, were originally constructed as temporary housing. The 3 story residence halls were intended to address immediate housing needs during a period of campus expansion. Despite their initial temporary designation, they have been in a constant state of remodeling and upkeep, having remained in use for decades and are now integral parts of the university’s residential offerings.