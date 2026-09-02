Senior Firefighter Andrew McMichen died off-duty, the City of Woodstock and Woodstock Fire Department announced Wednesday. No cause of death was disclosed.

Fire Chief Shane Dobson notified department members of McMichen’s passing Monday.

“Andrew was a valued member of our department, a friend, and a brother to those who worked alongside him,” Dobson said. “His loss is deeply felt throughout our department, and he will be greatly missed.”

The city and department said their focus now is on supporting McMichen’s family, friends, and colleagues. Dobson asked the public to respect the family’s privacy as they grieve.

The Woodstock Fire Department serves the city of Woodstock, located about 30 miles north of Atlanta in Cherokee County. Both the city and the department expressed gratitude for McMichen’s service to the community.

No funeral or memorial service details have been announced.

The Georgia Sun extends its deepest condolences to Andrew McMichen’s family, friends, and the members of the Woodstock Fire Department.