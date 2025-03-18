Meet Georgia’s New Labor Commissioner

Gov. Brian Kemp named a Southwest Georgia businesswoman Tuesday to serve as the state’s 11th labor commissioner.

Barbara Rivera Holmes will step down next week from her role as president and CEO of the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce to succeed Bruce Thompson, who died of cancer last fall.

Holmes also is a former member of the University System of Georgia Board of Regents, which she joined after then-Gov. Nathan Deal appointed her to the post in late 2017.

“With her unique experience in economic development – especially in rural Georgia – and education, she brings unmatched knowledge and ability,” Kemp said during a news conference at the state Capitol.

“Throughout my career, I’ve been committed to creating job opportunities,” Rivera said after the governor introduced her. “As labor commissioner, I pledge to continue this work.”

Thompson, a former state senator, was elected labor commissioner in 2022. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March of last year and died last November. Louis DeBroux has been serving as interim labor commissioner since then.

What Does The Labor Commissioner Do?: Georgia’s Labor Commissioner oversees all things related to jobs and workers in the state. This official manages unemployment benefits, job placement services, and makes sure workplaces follow safety and wage laws. The commissioner runs career centers throughout Georgia that help connect job seekers with employers. They also collect and report important data about Georgia’s workforce and job market. When disputes arise between workers and employers, the commissioner’s office steps in to resolve these issues. The Labor Commissioner works to protect both employees and businesses by enforcing labor laws and creating policies that support Georgia’s economy and workforce development.

When asked, Rivera didn’t indicate whether she plans to run for a full four-year term next year. However, Kemp stepped in to declare in no uncertain terms that she will run and will do so as a Republican.

She will become Georgia’s first Latina statewide elected official.