Chef Joe Randall died Saturday, Feb. 14. He was 79.

What’s happening: His daughter Cari announced the death on social media. Funeral arrangements have not been finalized.

What’s important: Randall received the James Beard Foundation’s Cookbook Hall of Fame Award in 2023. The recognition honored his cookbook ‘A Taste of Heritage: The New African American Cuisine.’

In practical terms, this placed his work among the most influential culinary publications. Separately, he was inducted into the National Museum of African American History and Culture in 2016.

