More people moved to Bainbridge last month than at any point in recent memory, according to a new national report tracking nearly 600,000 residential moves.

What’s happening: MovingPlace, a national website that connects people with moving companies, ranked Bainbridge’s ZIP code 39819 fifth in the country for the biggest single-month jump in move activity. Moves into the area rose 50% from April to May.

The top 10: The ZIP codes with the largest increases in move volume from April to May 2026 were:

Clinton, SC (29325): +80%

Alpena, MI (49707): +61%

Jackson, MS (39206): +55%

Boyne City, MI (49712): +52%

Bainbridge, GA (39819): +50%

Bridgeport, CT (06604): +48%

Murphysboro, IL (62966): +48%

Bay Saint Louis, MS (39520): +47%

Glendale, CA (91203): +46%

Marengo, IL (60152): +46%

Other findings: New Braunfels, Texas held the top spot for total move volume for the second month in a row, with 384 moves recorded. Aurora, Colorado and Port Saint Lucie, Florida tied for first in moves per capita, each logging 12.1 moves. It was the first tie in that category this year.

About the report: MovingPlace publishes the rankings every month. The June edition analyzed move data from May, drawing on nearly 600,000 moves tracked by where people left from and where they ended up.

The path forward: MovingPlace updates the rankings each month with new data.