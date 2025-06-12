Georgia residents spend nearly $500 a year on lottery tickets. That’s not a typo. It’s money coming straight out of your pocket and going into a game where the odds are stacked against you.

🎲 What’s Happening: A new study from Motley Fool Money shows Georgians spend $492 per person on lottery tickets every year. That’s one of the highest rates in the country. Georgia ranked 4th in the nation for lottery spending. All that spending adds up to about $1.4 million every day.

And sure, some of that comes back—at an average of $348 per person, according to the study. Here’s how that breaks down. If the average Georgia resident spends $492 on the lottery and the average Georgia resident wins $348 per person, that means the average Georgia resident loses $144 each year on the lottery. You may think you had good luck with that scratch and win two weeks ago, but in the long run it doesn’t actually pay off for you.

Key Term: Average- Averages don’t mean everyone has the same experience. They show the overall pattern across a lot of people. Just because your cousin, neighbor, or uncle had a different outcome doesn’t make the data wrong — it means they’re one person, not the whole picture.

Total lottery sales hit $5.4 billion a year in Georgia. By law, a portion of that money goes to fund education in Georgia. However, critics note that much of the revenue comes from less-educated residents, raising questions about the fairness of the system.

📉 Why This Should Catch Your Attention: While lottery ticket sales are booming, the scores at Georgia’s schools are not. The state ranks near the bottom in national education scores. One look at the state’s education scores explains why so many people are willing to gamble on scratch-off tickets. Georgia’s students do poorly in math while Georgia’s adults are painfully bad at statistics.

🧠 Why It Matters: The lottery isn’t a strategy. It’s a gamble. And it’s one Georgia residents keep making, year after year. You are more likely to be struck by lightning than to win big money in the lottery. However, investing that $500 per year would pay off better in the long run, according to experts at Motley Fool.

🤦 Meeting The Stereotype: There is a stereotype that uneducated people play the lottery. When you pair Georgia’s lottery spending with its low education scores, Georgia residents are living up to the stereotype.

