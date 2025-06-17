Columbus lands at number 20 on a new national ranking of the most efficiently managed cities in America.

🏆 Why It Matters: Your tax dollars are working harder here than in most places across the country. The ranking shows Columbus delivers quality city services without breaking the bank.

📊 What’s Happening: WalletHub analyzed 148 of the largest cities nationwide to see which ones run most efficiently. The study looked at 36 different measures of city performance across six major service areas. Researchers then compared those service quality scores against each city’s spending per resident.

🔍 Between the Lines: Columbus outperformed much larger cities to crack the top 20. The ranking puts Columbus ahead of major metropolitan areas that spend significantly more per person on city operations.

Only 19 cities nationwide scored higher for getting the most bang for their buck.

🌟 The Big Picture: Western cities dominated the top spots, with Provo Utah taking first place. Southern cities like Columbus prove you don’t need massive budgets to deliver quality services.

The study comes as local governments nationwide face pressure from inflation and other economic challenges while residents demand efficient use of tax dollars.

