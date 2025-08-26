The South is leading the nation in apartment construction this year, with Atlanta at the center of the surge. Builders in the metro area are set to finish more than 17,500 new apartments in 2025, making it one of the largest housing growth markets in the country.

Why It Matters: Renters in metro Atlanta are seeing more options come to the market at a time when housing costs have soared. More supply could help ease pressure on rents, though demand is expected to stay high.

What’s Happening: The South will add more than 265,000 new apartments in 2025, more than half of all units being built nationwide.

Dallas and Austin lead the region with over 55,600 new units combined.

Atlanta’s 17,512 new units put the metro ahead of Miami and even Georgia’s capital city, highlighting its strong growth.

Closer Look at Atlanta:

Queen City leads the metro with 6,359 new apartments, more than the next ten cities combined.

Lawrenceville and Sugar Hill are also adding big numbers, with each building over 900 units.