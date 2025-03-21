Suwanee Indian Restaurant Gets Failing Health Score Of 51

A Suwanee restaurant failed a health inspection with multiple serious food safety violations that could make you sick.

🍽️ What We Know: Health inspectors found alarming conditions at Hashtag India on Johns Creek Parkway during a routine inspection March 14.

According to health inspectors, the restaurant’s manager didn’t know chicken should reach 165 degrees to kill harmful bacteria. Instead, they claimed temperatures between 120 and 160 degrees were enough.

Inspectors found dirty utensils sitting directly on uncovered food. When told this was a violation, the manager threw the contaminated food away.

The restaurant stored foods in the wrong order in refrigerators, creating cross-contamination risks between raw and ready-to-eat items.

Staff used improper cooling methods, leaving large batches of food sitting in deep pans on countertops where they couldn’t cool quickly enough to prevent bacteria growth.

Cold foods sat at temperatures above 41 degrees, while hot foods dipped below the required 135 degrees – both danger zones for bacterial growth.

The restaurant tried to reheat frozen soup in warming equipment not designed for cooking, failed to sanitize dishes properly, and reused single-use yogurt containers for food storage.

Inspectors even found food stored in orange 5-gallon buckets from Home Depot instead of food-grade containers.

The restaurant’s exterior door had gaps letting in flies, which were spotted in the kitchen during inspection.

⚠️ Why It Matters: These violations create perfect conditions for foodborne illness that could land you in the hospital. When restaurants don’t maintain proper food temperatures or prevent cross-contamination, everyone who eats there faces unnecessary health risks.

🔢 By The Numbers:

51: The restaurant’s failing score

165: The proper cooking temperature for chicken in degrees

135: Minimum safe temperature for hot foods in degrees

41: Maximum safe temperature for cold foods in degrees

9: Violations that earned the maximum point deduction

🚨 Take Action: Check restaurant scores before dining by calling 770-781-6909. If you ate at Hashtag India recently and experienced stomach illness, contact your doctor and report it to the health department.

Hashtag India Restaurant Information

Establishment Details Information Restaurant Name Hashtag India Address 4090 Johns Creek Pkwy Ste I, Suwanee, GA 30024 Phone Number (520) 982-8811 Permit Type Food Service Permit Number FSP-058-000987 Last Inspection Score 51 Last Inspection Date March 14, 2025 For More Information (770) 781-6909

Latest Inspection Details

Date: March 14, 2025

Purpose: Routine

Score: 51

Inspector: Ashley Wright

Critical Violations Summary