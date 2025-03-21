Suwanee Indian Restaurant Gets Failing Health Score Of 51

A Suwanee restaurant failed a health inspection with multiple serious food safety violations that could make you sick.
🍽️ What We Know: Health inspectors found alarming conditions at Hashtag India on Johns Creek Parkway during a routine inspection March 14.
According to health inspectors, the restaurant’s manager didn’t know chicken should reach 165 degrees to kill harmful bacteria. Instead, they claimed temperatures between 120 and 160 degrees were enough.
Inspectors found dirty utensils sitting directly on uncovered food. When told this was a violation, the manager threw the contaminated food away.
The restaurant stored foods in the wrong order in refrigerators, creating cross-contamination risks between raw and ready-to-eat items.
Staff used improper cooling methods, leaving large batches of food sitting in deep pans on countertops where they couldn’t cool quickly enough to prevent bacteria growth.
Cold foods sat at temperatures above 41 degrees, while hot foods dipped below the required 135 degrees – both danger zones for bacterial growth.
The restaurant tried to reheat frozen soup in warming equipment not designed for cooking, failed to sanitize dishes properly, and reused single-use yogurt containers for food storage.
Inspectors even found food stored in orange 5-gallon buckets from Home Depot instead of food-grade containers.
The restaurant’s exterior door had gaps letting in flies, which were spotted in the kitchen during inspection.
⚠️ Why It Matters: These violations create perfect conditions for foodborne illness that could land you in the hospital. When restaurants don’t maintain proper food temperatures or prevent cross-contamination, everyone who eats there faces unnecessary health risks.
🔢 By The Numbers:
- 51: The restaurant’s failing score
- 165: The proper cooking temperature for chicken in degrees
- 135: Minimum safe temperature for hot foods in degrees
- 41: Maximum safe temperature for cold foods in degrees
- 9: Violations that earned the maximum point deduction
🚨 Take Action: Check restaurant scores before dining by calling 770-781-6909. If you ate at Hashtag India recently and experienced stomach illness, contact your doctor and report it to the health department.
Hashtag India Restaurant Information
|Establishment Details
|Information
|Restaurant Name
|Hashtag India
|Address
|4090 Johns Creek Pkwy Ste I, Suwanee, GA 30024
|Phone Number
|(520) 982-8811
|Permit Type
|Food Service
|Permit Number
|FSP-058-000987
|Last Inspection Score
|51
|Last Inspection Date
|March 14, 2025
|For More Information
|(770) 781-6909
Latest Inspection Details
Date: March 14, 2025
Purpose: Routine
Score: 51
Inspector: Ashley Wright
Critical Violations Summary
|Violation
|Points
|Corrected
|Description
|Food Separation
|9
|Yes
|Incorrect storage order in reach-in cooler
|Food Protection
|9
|Yes
|Dirty utensils stored on uncovered food
|Reheating Procedures
|9
|No
|Improper reheating of soup in food warmer
|Cold Holding
|9
|Yes
|Foods held above 41°F
|Hot Holding
|9
|Yes
|Foods held below 135°F
|Cooling Procedures
|9
|Yes
|Improper cooling methods and rates
|Time Control
|9
|No
|No documentation for time as control
|PIC Knowledge
|4
|No
|PIC/CFSM lacked proper food safety knowledge
|Sanitization
|4
|Yes
|Inadequate sanitizer concentration
|HACCP Plan
|4
|Yes
|Fermented dosas without required HACCP plan
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.