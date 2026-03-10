A Snellville restaurant is facing a follow-up health inspection after earning a failing score during a routine visit Tuesday.

The Diner at Webb Gin, at 1350 Scenic Highway North, received a score of 61 — a grade of U, for Unsatisfactory — from the Georgia Department of Public Health’s Gateway Health District. The inspection was conducted March 10.

Inspectors cited the restaurant for nine violations, several of them Priority violations that pose a direct risk to public health.

Among the most serious findings: raw pork was found stored above ready-to-eat foods in the walk-in cooler, and raw chicken was stored above raw beef. Inspectors say all items were rearranged on-site according to required cooking temperatures.

The restaurant’s dishwasher was also flagged after inspectors found it operating with a chlorine sanitizer concentration of zero — well below the required minimum of 50 to 100 parts per million. All dishes were pulled and rewashed using the three-compartment sink.

Inspectors also found multiple temperature-controlled food items that had been held for longer than seven days, including salsa, French onion soup, pot roast, stroganoff, and deli meats outside of their original packaging. All items were discarded.

Other violations included:

Items placed on time control — including butter and spinach — with no start or discard times marked. Those items were also discarded.

A front handwashing sink being used to dump ice rather than for handwashing. The sink was cleaned and sanitized, and the person in charge was coached on proper use.

No written procedures on file for responding to vomiting or diarrheal incidents. Procedures were provided during the inspection.

Fruits — including avocado and banana — being cut with produce stickers still attached, before being washed. Unused portions were discarded.

Clean dishes stored wet and stacked, rather than air-dried. Those dishes were sent back to be rewashed and sanitized.

Employee personal items, including phones, wallets, and cups, found stored in food preparation areas throughout the facility. All items were moved to a designated employee area.

Inspectors noted that all cold and hot holding temperatures were in compliance at the time of the visit.

The overall score prompted inspectors to note a lack of managerial control within the facility, saying it is the responsibility of the person in charge to ensure compliance with the food code.

A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.