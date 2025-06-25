Shake Shack will open its ninth Georgia location at The Battery Atlanta on Monday, June 30, featuring the company’s first U.S.-owned restaurant with a full bar.

The new restaurant includes a double-sided bar with outdoor seating, a walk-up bar window, arcade games, and a custom mural by Detroit artist Jesse Kassel. On game days, a hot dog cart will offer grab-and-go options for Braves fans.

Opening day celebrations will include appearances from Braves mascot Blooper and The Heavy Hitters, plus free merchandise for early customers.

The company will donate $1 for every sandwich sold on opening day to Camp Twin Lakes, which provides camp experiences for children with serious illnesses and disabilities.

The menu features Shake Shack’s signature burgers and milkshakes alongside new alcoholic offerings including the Lemon Fizz with Tito’s Vodka and elderflower liqueur, and boozy milkshakes like the Bourbon Peaches & Cream Shake.

The restaurant, located at 455 Legends Place, will be open daily from 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday, and until 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.