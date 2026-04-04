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A Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins location in Madison received an unsatisfactory score during a routine health inspection earlier this week. The inspection turned up food being held at unsafe temperatures, mold-like growth inside the ice machine, and a water system that couldn’t reliably deliver hot water to sinks across the building.

State health inspectors visited the restaurant at 1800 Eatonton Road on April 1 and gave it a score of 66 out of 100. In Georgia, any score below 70 is considered unsatisfactory. A follow-up inspection is scheduled for April 15.

Ice Machine Pulled From Service

The most serious finding involved the restaurant’s sandwich prep cooler. Inspectors found food items — including yellow cheese, white cheese, and cream cheese — being stored at temperatures between 54 and 56 degrees Fahrenheit. State rules require cold food to be held at 41 degrees or below. The ambient temperature inside the unit measured 59 degrees. All of the affected food was thrown out during the inspection.

This was a repeat violation, and inspectors noted the unit has failed to maintain proper temperatures more than once. The restaurant has been ordered to replace the cooler entirely within 30 days and submit equipment specifications for approval. Until a replacement is in place, staff were told to use only the bottom two drawers of the unit as a temporary measure.

The ice machine also drew serious concern. Inspectors found pink and black mold-like substances on both the top and inner surfaces of the unit. That, too, was a repeat violation. The machine was emptied during the inspection, and the restaurant purchased ice from an outside retail store to use in the meantime. Inspectors also found that the gaskets connecting the top and bottom sections of the ice machine were peeling and creating openings, leaving the unit in a state of disrepair.

Hot Water Failures and Handwashing Sink Problems Throughout the Building

Inspectors documented a widespread hot water problem affecting sinks across the entire establishment — including both handwashing sinks, the dump sink, and the men’s and women’s restroom sinks. Georgia food safety rules require handwashing sinks to maintain water temperatures of at least 85 degrees Fahrenheit. Inspectors measured temperatures fluctuating between 69 and 90 degrees at both handwashing sinks, with the water unable to hold a consistent temperature for more than 15 seconds. The restaurant was told to have the water heater and plumbing serviced.

Beyond the temperature issue, the back handwashing sink had a separate problem: it was clogged with residue and not draining properly. Inspectors noted the sink must be used for handwashing only and that residue should be disposed of in the dump sink. A third handwashing violation was also cited — the back sink had no paper towels or hand dryer available, which is required at every handwashing station.

Inspectors also found that the back handwashing sink was not sealed to the wall as required. That was a repeat violation.

Pest Risk Flagged Again

A gap in the restaurant’s back door was flagged as a pest entry risk. That finding was also a repeat violation, meaning inspectors have cited the same problem before.

Employees were observed at the start of the inspection without proper hair restraints. That, too, was a repeat violation. Georgia rules require all food workers to wear a cap, visor, or hair net at all times while handling food.

Some Problems Fixed on the Spot

A handful of violations were corrected before the inspector left. The women’s restroom had no toilet paper when inspectors arrived — it was restocked during the visit. A mop that had been left sitting rather than hung to dry was also corrected on site. A spatula used for coffee mix was found to be heavily stained and burned and was thrown away during the inspection.