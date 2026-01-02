Mac’s Chophouse in Marietta received a score of 64 during a routine health inspection on Dec. 30, 2025.

What’s Happening: The restaurant at 19 N Park Square NE in Marietta failed its most recent health inspection with a score of 64. Health inspectors documented nine violations during the routine inspection.

What’s Important: The restaurant lost 47 points across nine violations. Two violations were marked as priority, meaning they could directly contribute to foodborne illness. The restaurant’s certified food safety manager certificate had expired on July 20.

The Violations: Food inspectors documented the following violations:

Employees handled raw steak then touched ready-to-eat cheese without washing hands between tasks, resulting in a 9-point deduction

Employees turned off hand sink faucets with bare hands after washing, recontaminating their hands, resulting in a 9-point deduction

Cold food requiring temperature control was held above 41 degrees, resulting in a 9-point deduction. This was a repeat violation

The certified food safety manager certificate for Michael Fuller had expired, resulting in a 4-point deduction

A half-eaten burger was found on a prep table and employee drinks were stored in food prep areas, resulting in a 4-point deduction

Hand sinks were blocked or used for other purposes, resulting in a 4-point deduction

Ice machines had black buildup inside, resulting in a 4-point deduction

Raw lobster was thawing in stagnant water on top of an ice machine instead of using approved methods, resulting in a 3-point deduction

The facility was not displaying its most current inspection report, resulting in a 1-point deduction

What Was Corrected: The restaurant corrected six violations during the inspection. Staff washed hands, removed personal food and drinks from prep areas, cleared access to hand sinks, discarded food held at improper temperatures, moved lobster to proper thawing location, and posted the inspection report. The expired food safety manager provided and posted a current certificate.

The Restaurant’s Response: Mac’s Chophouse posted a statement on social media saying the executive chef is taking personal responsibility for the violations. The restaurant says most points were lost due to administrative protocols and technical knowledge gaps rather than kitchen cleanliness. The chef said he will personally oversee staff training, documentation updates, and daily internal inspections.

Here is the restaurant’s full response:

What Happens Next: The restaurant remains open. Georgia law requires food service establishments to maintain a certified food safety manager on staff at all times. Facilities that score below 70 typically receive follow-up inspections to verify corrections.