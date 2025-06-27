A routine health inspection at Q Korean Steak House in Cumming revealed multiple critical violations, leaving the restaurant with a failing score of 65 on June 23.

🚨 Why It Matters: Forsyth County residents dining at this Buford Road establishment may be exposed to unsafe food handling practices and sanitation issues that could potentially cause foodborne illness.

🧹 What Inspectors Found: Health inspectors documented 15 violations, including moldlike substances in the ice bin, improper handwashing facilities, and cockroach presence. The person in charge was cited for not performing proper managerial control of food safety procedures.

🚰 Handwashing Problems: Multiple handwashing sinks were blocked, filled with items, or being used improperly. One sink lacked handles while others contained utensils, grill covers, and table signage instead of being available for employee handwashing.

🍽️ Food Safety Issues: The inspection revealed food stored directly on the ground in freezer and dry storage areas, expired egg wash, and food-contact surfaces with buildup of debris. Knives were found chipped, and cardboard liners were improperly used throughout the kitchen.

🐜 Pest Concerns: A cockroach was observed near the kitchen entrance, and multiple exterior doors had gaps allowing potential pest entry.

💊 Chemical Hazards: Inspectors found “Urine Destroyer” stored with food items, unlabeled bleach bottles, and burn relief spray improperly stored on the bar top where it could contaminate food or drinks.

📋 The Big Picture: This failing score indicates significant breakdowns in basic food safety protocols that restaurants must maintain to protect public health. The establishment will need to address these violations before their next inspection.

Q Korean Steak House Health Inspection Report

Restaurant Information Details Name Q Korean Steak House Address 872 BUFORD RD CUMMING, GA 30041 Phone Number (678) 984-9680 Permit Type Food Service Permit Number FSP-058-000182 Last Inspection Score 65 Last Inspection Date 06-23-2025 For More Information (770) 781-6909

Inspection Details

Date Purpose Score Inspector 06-23-2025 Routine 65 Ashley Wright

Violations

Violation Points Corrected Repeat Inspector Notes 1-2A – PIC present, demonstrates knowledge 4 No No Person in charge not performing active managerial control. 2-2D – Adequate handwashing facilities 4 Yes Yes Multiple hand sinks blocked, misused, or containing items. Hand sink by reach-in cooler without handles, filled with signage, and blocked. 4-2B – Food-contact surfaces cleaned & sanitized 4 No No Dark moldlike substance in main kitchen ice bin. Bar and kitchen soda nozzles with syrup residue buildup. 4-2B – Food-contact surfaces cleaned & sanitized 4 No No Can opener with food debris buildup. Utensils stored as clean with labels still attached. Salted glass stored with clean glasses. 5-2 – Consumer advisory for raw foods 4 No No Menus missing asterisks identifying raw/undercooked items. 6-2 – Proper date marking 4 Yes No Egg wash labeled 6.14 (expired). 8-2B – Toxic substances properly stored 4 Yes Yes “Resolve Urine Destroyer” stored with distilled vinegar in kitchen. 8-2B – Medicines properly stored 4 Yes No Burn Relief Spray on Bar top. 8-2B – Toxic substances properly identified 4 Yes No Bleach bottle missing manufacturer’s label. 12A – Contamination prevention 3 No No Multiple food products stored directly on ground in walk-in freezer and dry storage. 15A – Surfaces properly designed 1 No No Chipped knives on magnet strip in kitchen prep area. 15A – Proper materials used 1 No No Cardboard/foil liners throughout kitchen. Plastic taped on hood vent and packing material on ice machine. 15C – Nonfood-contact surfaces clean 1 No No Walk-in cooler shelving with food debris/sauce residue. Reach-in coolers with food debris and dark moldlike substances. 18 – Pests not present 3 No No Exterior doors with light showing around seams. 18 – Pest control 3 No No American Cockroach observed between hand sink and kitchen entry doors.

