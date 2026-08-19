American Deli in Duluth received an unsatisfactory health inspection score of 55 after an inspector found live insects inside a rice cooker and dead insects in a container of salt.

The routine inspection took place Monday at the restaurant at 2615 Pleasant Hill Road, according to the Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale County Health Departments.

Insects and dirty equipment

The inspector reported numerous live insects inside a rice cooker. The restaurant’s back door also did not close completely, leaving openings where insects or rodents could enter.

Numerous dead insects were found in salt. The manager discarded the container during the inspection.

The ice machine had a pink, mold-like substance on a surface that comes into contact with ice. Residue had also accumulated on a tea dispenser nozzle.

The inspector found debris and rust on shelves in the walk-in cooler and near the kitchen’s back door.

Handwashing and food temperatures

An employee handled raw fish while wearing gloves, changed gloves without washing and then touched a takeout container, according to the inspection report. The container and gloves were discarded, and the employee washed their hands.

Shredded cheese, sliced cheese and sliced tomatoes were being held above the required temperature of 41 degrees. The restaurant discarded the food.

Wings in two fryer baskets were below the required hot-holding temperature of 135 degrees. The wings were reheated.

The inspector said the number of serious violations showed management had failed to keep the restaurant in compliance with food safety rules.

Sanitizer and storage problems

An employee used a chlorine solution stronger than the allowed concentration to wipe a food preparation surface. The employee diluted the sanitizer to the proper level and cleaned the surface again.

The restaurant was also using expired test strips to measure chlorine levels.

Employee belongings were stored on a preparation table and near condiments and seasonings. Employee food was stored above customer vegetables in the walk-in cooler, while other personal food was kept above dry goods. The manager moved the items to an employee storage area.

Follow-up inspection planned

Health officials will return within 10 days.

The inspection report warns the restaurant’s permit could be suspended if the violations are not corrected. Two consecutive unsatisfactory scores or three or more consecutive violations can also result in a permit suspension.