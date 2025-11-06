WNB Factory on Glynn Street failed a routine health inspection with one of the lowest scores possible, earning just 28 out of 100 points and raising immediate questions about food safety at the Fayetteville restaurant.

Why It Matters: Anything below 70 is considered failing in Georgia, but a 28 means the restaurant was operating with multiple critical violations that could make customers sick. The inspection report reads like a checklist of things that can go wrong in a kitchen.

What’s Happening: Food inspectors documented nearly two dozen violations during the October 31 inspection, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health report. The problems ranged from employees not washing their hands properly to raw chicken stored above other food in coolers, creating cross-contamination risks.

Several violations were corrected on the spot during the inspection—employees were told to use soap when washing hands, dented cans were thrown out, and raw meat was reorganized in coolers. But many critical issues remained unfixed when the inspector left, including hand sinks that didn’t have hot water and missing safety equipment.

Between the Lines: The inspection found cold food being held above 41 degrees and hot food held below 135 degrees, the danger zones where bacteria multiply rapidly. Employees changed gloves without washing their hands first. The restaurant was cooking chicken wings in bulk and keeping them in fry baskets until ordered, storing them at unsafe temperatures.

The Big Picture: In Georgia’s inspection system, restaurants scoring between 90-100 earn an A, 80-89 gets a B, and 70-79 receives a C. Anything below 70 is graded U for unsatisfactory. A score of 28 places WNB Factory far below the minimum threshold required to maintain a food service permit. The inspector noted that the person-in-charge failed to demonstrate knowledge of preventing foodborne illness, despite it being their primary responsibility.

Under state rules, establishments that fail to reach at least a C grade within 10 days of receiving a U can have their food service permit suspended or revoked.

The Sources: Georgia Department of Public Health, Fayette County Environmental Health.

WNB Factory Complete Health Inspection Report

Location: 805 S Glynn St Suite 125, Fayetteville, GA 30214

Inspection Date: October 31, 2025

Inspector: Joseph Addison

Score: 28 out of 100 (U – Unsatisfactory)

Permit Number: FSP-056-000523

Critical Violations (9 points each)

Hand Washing – When to Wash

Employees changed tasks and put on new gloves without washing hands first.

✓ Corrected on-site

Hand Washing – Proper Procedure

Employees washed hands without using soap.

✓ Corrected on-site

Food Package Integrity

More than half the cans had large dents on sides or dents affecting seams.

✓ Corrected on-site

Food Separation and Protection

Raw chicken stored over raw beef; raw beef and chicken stored over onions; raw beef stored behind fresh produce; unpackaged raw beef stored over cheese in freezer.

✓ Corrected on-site

Cold Holding Temperatures

Bleu cheese and ranch stored above 41°F (danger zone for bacteria growth).

✓ Corrected on-site

Hot Holding Temperatures

Chicken wings cooked in bulk and held in fry baskets below 135°F.

✓ Corrected on-site

Major Violations (4 points each)

Person-in-Charge Knowledge and Duties

Management failed to demonstrate knowledge of preventing foodborne illness across multiple areas including hand sinks, hand washing, dented cans, food separation, food storage, temperature control, medicine storage, and pesticide use.

✗ Not corrected

Management Responsibilities

No documentation showing employees acknowledged health reporting requirements.

✗ Not corrected

Employee Drinks

Employee beverages stored with and above food and food contact surfaces.

✓ Corrected on-site

Hand Sink Access – Front and Kitchen

Sanitizer bucket stored in front hand sink basin; bowl stored in back hand sink.

✓ Corrected on-site

Hand Sink Hot Water

Hand sinks in front service area and kitchen had no hot water (must be at least 85°F).

✗ Not corrected

Vomiting and Diarrheal Event Response

No cleanup kit or procedures for handling vomit or fecal matter contamination.

✗ Not corrected

Food Storage – Covered

Food stored uncovered in walk-in coolers and reach-in freezer.

✓ Corrected on-site

Food Contact Surfaces

Employee phone stored on prep counter where food was being prepared.

✓ Corrected on-site

Date Marking

Prepared food items made more than 24 hours ago had no date marks.

✓ Corrected on-site

Toxic Substances – Labeling

Chemical spray bottles not labeled with product names.

✓ Corrected on-site

Toxic Substances – Residential Pesticides

Residential pesticides stored in commercial kitchen (prohibited).

✓ Corrected on-site

Medicine Storage

Medications stored above sauce cups and gloves.

✓ Corrected on-site

Minor Violations (3 points each)

Food Labeling

Bulk dry food containers with powdery goods not labeled with product names.

✓ Corrected on-site

Thermometers

Refrigeration units had no internal thermometers or temperature monitoring devices.

✗ Not corrected

Personal Cleanliness – Jewelry

Employee preparing food while wearing watch.

✓ Corrected on-site

Wiping Cloths

Wet wiping cloths stored on counters instead of in sanitizer solution.

✓ Corrected on-site

Administrative Violations (1 point each)

Permit Display

Food service permit not displayed in public view.

✗ Not corrected

Inspection Report Display (REPEAT VIOLATION)

Inspection report posted behind counter where customers cannot read it (must be within 15 feet of front door, 5-7 feet from floor, readable from 1 foot away).

✗ Not corrected

Utensil Storage (REPEAT VIOLATION)

Bowls used as scoops and stored in product instead of proper scoops with handles.

✓ Corrected on-site

Shelf Liners

Cardboard used as shelf liner (must be non-absorbent material).

✗ Not corrected

Sanitizer Test Strips

No test strips available to test QUAT sanitizer concentration.

✗ Not corrected

Equipment Cleanliness

Debris accumulated on equipment, shelves, and top shelves.

✗ Not corrected

Dumpster Maintenance

Dumpster drain plug missing.

✗ Not corrected

Facility Cleanliness (REPEAT VIOLATION)

Debris accumulated on floors, particularly under shelves and equipment.

✗ Not corrected

Employee Belongings

Employee items stored with and above food and food contact surfaces.

✓ Corrected on-site

Lighting

Light by back door out, leaving area very dark.

✗ Not corrected

Summary

Total Violations: 29

Corrected During Inspection: 18

Not Corrected: 11

Repeat Violations: 3

Points Deducted: 72 out of 100

For More Information: Georgia Department of Public Health, Fayette County Environmental Health at (943) 209-8057