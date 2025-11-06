WNB Factory on Glynn Street failed a routine health inspection with one of the lowest scores possible, earning just 28 out of 100 points and raising immediate questions about food safety at the Fayetteville restaurant.
Why It Matters: Anything below 70 is considered failing in Georgia, but a 28 means the restaurant was operating with multiple critical violations that could make customers sick. The inspection report reads like a checklist of things that can go wrong in a kitchen.
What’s Happening: Food inspectors documented nearly two dozen violations during the October 31 inspection, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health report. The problems ranged from employees not washing their hands properly to raw chicken stored above other food in coolers, creating cross-contamination risks.
Several violations were corrected on the spot during the inspection—employees were told to use soap when washing hands, dented cans were thrown out, and raw meat was reorganized in coolers. But many critical issues remained unfixed when the inspector left, including hand sinks that didn’t have hot water and missing safety equipment.
Between the Lines: The inspection found cold food being held above 41 degrees and hot food held below 135 degrees, the danger zones where bacteria multiply rapidly. Employees changed gloves without washing their hands first. The restaurant was cooking chicken wings in bulk and keeping them in fry baskets until ordered, storing them at unsafe temperatures.
The Big Picture: In Georgia’s inspection system, restaurants scoring between 90-100 earn an A, 80-89 gets a B, and 70-79 receives a C. Anything below 70 is graded U for unsatisfactory. A score of 28 places WNB Factory far below the minimum threshold required to maintain a food service permit. The inspector noted that the person-in-charge failed to demonstrate knowledge of preventing foodborne illness, despite it being their primary responsibility.
Under state rules, establishments that fail to reach at least a C grade within 10 days of receiving a U can have their food service permit suspended or revoked.
The Sources: Georgia Department of Public Health, Fayette County Environmental Health.
WNB Factory Complete Health Inspection Report
Location: 805 S Glynn St Suite 125, Fayetteville, GA 30214
Inspection Date: October 31, 2025
Inspector: Joseph Addison
Score: 28 out of 100 (U – Unsatisfactory)
Permit Number: FSP-056-000523
Critical Violations (9 points each)
Hand Washing – When to Wash
Employees changed tasks and put on new gloves without washing hands first.
✓ Corrected on-site
Hand Washing – Proper Procedure
Employees washed hands without using soap.
✓ Corrected on-site
Food Package Integrity
More than half the cans had large dents on sides or dents affecting seams.
✓ Corrected on-site
Food Separation and Protection
Raw chicken stored over raw beef; raw beef and chicken stored over onions; raw beef stored behind fresh produce; unpackaged raw beef stored over cheese in freezer.
✓ Corrected on-site
Cold Holding Temperatures
Bleu cheese and ranch stored above 41°F (danger zone for bacteria growth).
✓ Corrected on-site
Hot Holding Temperatures
Chicken wings cooked in bulk and held in fry baskets below 135°F.
✓ Corrected on-site
Major Violations (4 points each)
Person-in-Charge Knowledge and Duties
Management failed to demonstrate knowledge of preventing foodborne illness across multiple areas including hand sinks, hand washing, dented cans, food separation, food storage, temperature control, medicine storage, and pesticide use.
✗ Not corrected
Management Responsibilities
No documentation showing employees acknowledged health reporting requirements.
✗ Not corrected
Employee Drinks
Employee beverages stored with and above food and food contact surfaces.
✓ Corrected on-site
Hand Sink Access – Front and Kitchen
Sanitizer bucket stored in front hand sink basin; bowl stored in back hand sink.
✓ Corrected on-site
Hand Sink Hot Water
Hand sinks in front service area and kitchen had no hot water (must be at least 85°F).
✗ Not corrected
Vomiting and Diarrheal Event Response
No cleanup kit or procedures for handling vomit or fecal matter contamination.
✗ Not corrected
Food Storage – Covered
Food stored uncovered in walk-in coolers and reach-in freezer.
✓ Corrected on-site
Food Contact Surfaces
Employee phone stored on prep counter where food was being prepared.
✓ Corrected on-site
Date Marking
Prepared food items made more than 24 hours ago had no date marks.
✓ Corrected on-site
Toxic Substances – Labeling
Chemical spray bottles not labeled with product names.
✓ Corrected on-site
Toxic Substances – Residential Pesticides
Residential pesticides stored in commercial kitchen (prohibited).
✓ Corrected on-site
Medicine Storage
Medications stored above sauce cups and gloves.
✓ Corrected on-site
Minor Violations (3 points each)
Food Labeling
Bulk dry food containers with powdery goods not labeled with product names.
✓ Corrected on-site
Thermometers
Refrigeration units had no internal thermometers or temperature monitoring devices.
✗ Not corrected
Personal Cleanliness – Jewelry
Employee preparing food while wearing watch.
✓ Corrected on-site
Wiping Cloths
Wet wiping cloths stored on counters instead of in sanitizer solution.
✓ Corrected on-site
Administrative Violations (1 point each)
Permit Display
Food service permit not displayed in public view.
✗ Not corrected
Inspection Report Display (REPEAT VIOLATION)
Inspection report posted behind counter where customers cannot read it (must be within 15 feet of front door, 5-7 feet from floor, readable from 1 foot away).
✗ Not corrected
Utensil Storage (REPEAT VIOLATION)
Bowls used as scoops and stored in product instead of proper scoops with handles.
✓ Corrected on-site
Shelf Liners
Cardboard used as shelf liner (must be non-absorbent material).
✗ Not corrected
Sanitizer Test Strips
No test strips available to test QUAT sanitizer concentration.
✗ Not corrected
Equipment Cleanliness
Debris accumulated on equipment, shelves, and top shelves.
✗ Not corrected
Dumpster Maintenance
Dumpster drain plug missing.
✗ Not corrected
Facility Cleanliness (REPEAT VIOLATION)
Debris accumulated on floors, particularly under shelves and equipment.
✗ Not corrected
Employee Belongings
Employee items stored with and above food and food contact surfaces.
✓ Corrected on-site
Lighting
Light by back door out, leaving area very dark.
✗ Not corrected
Summary
Total Violations: 29
Corrected During Inspection: 18
Not Corrected: 11
Repeat Violations: 3
Points Deducted: 72 out of 100
For More Information: Georgia Department of Public Health, Fayette County Environmental Health at (943) 209-8057
