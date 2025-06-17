Just 40 minutes north of Atlanta, nestled between rolling hills and winding trails, you’ll find Cumming, Georgia — a small city with a big personality. It might not be the first place on your travel radar, but spend a day here and you’ll quickly see why locals are proud to call it home.

From scenic hikes and charming downtown spots to unexpected arts and cultural gems, Cumming offers the perfect blend of Southern charm and modern community spirit. Whether you’re just passing through or planning a weekend escape, this guide will help you experience the city like a true insider.



Early Morning Stops:

The Donut Shop: For the absolute best donuts in town, make your way to The Donut Shop, conveniently located just across the street from Forsyth Central High School. This beloved early morning stop is run by Hye Young Na. Every morning she prepares fresh donuts. From classic glazed and powdered sugar to creative seasonal flavors, there’s something to satisfy every sweet tooth. The warm, welcoming atmosphere makes it the perfect stop for a morning treat. Whether you’re grabbing a quick breakfast before heading out or just treating yourself, The Donut Shop is a must-visit spot that captures the heart of Cumming’s friendly community.

230 Elm St #700, Cumming, GA 30040

Monday – Saturday 6:00am – 1:00pm

Community Cup:

Nestled just off the square in downtown Cumming, Community Cup is more than just your new favorite coffee spot — it’s a mission in a mug. Founded by Jalynn Barr, a local mother and passionate advocate for childhood cancer awareness, the shop is a labor of love designed to brew change one cup at a time. The pastries come from nearby bakeries, the coffee beans are roasted locally, and the menu is designed with families in mind — featuring whimsical drinks for kids complete with edible glitter and plenty of heart. From hosting school fundraisers to teaming up with civic groups and nonprofits, Community Cup is quickly becoming a hub of collaboration and kindness.

125 Tribble Gap Rd, Suite 103, Cumming, GA 30040

Monday – Friday 6:30am – 6:30pm

Saturday – Sunday 8:00am – 3:00pm

Sawnee Mountain Biscuit:

Previously known simply as “Daisy’s,” Sawnee Mountain Biscuit has become a local favorite for fast, no-fuss comfort food. Whether you’re ordering at the walk-up window or cruising through the drive-thru, this spot delivers quick, hearty meals that hit the spot. Known for its buttery biscuits and Southern-style breakfast classics, it’s a perfect stop if you’re on the go. Affordable prices, friendly service, and reliably delicious food make it a beloved gem for Cumming locals.

104 13th Street, Cumming, GA 30040

Tuesday – Saturday 6:00am – 12:00pm

https://sawneemtnbiscuitco.com

Rendezvous Café & Bakery

Tucked into Lakeland Plaza, Rendezvous is the kind of place where mornings begin, ideas are born, and friendships flourish. This cozy spot serves up rich coffee, flaky pastries, and hearty sandwiches that keep the regulars coming back. Whether you’re catching up with a friend, grabbing a quiet moment alone, or meeting someone new, Rendezvous is the go-to hub for warm bites and even warmer connections.

543 Lakeland Plaza, Cumming, GA 30040

Monday – Friday 8:00am-5:00pm

Saturday – 8:00am – 4:00pm

Lunch and Dinner:

Roosters Cafe

A beloved hometown classic since 1989, this bar‑style eatery serves up reliable comfort food: think crispy wings, juicy burgers, hearty steaks and satisfying sandwiches. The friendly spot often gets rave reviews for its consistent quality and warm service. Favorites include the “Rooster Wings,” steak sandwich, and homemade desserts like cheesecake and carrot cake. It’s perfect for a casual dinner, family outing, or catching the game on one of their TVs.

216 Atlanta Rd, Cumming, GA 30040

Tuesday – Thursday 11:00am – 9:30pm

Friday – Saturday 11:00am – 10:00pm

Sunday 11:30am – 9:00pm

Los Rios:

A vibrant, family-owned Mexican favorite in Cumming, Los Rios Cantina has been serving flavorful, made-from-scratch fare since 2009. With a lively atmosphere and a welcoming cantina vibe, it’s a go-to spot for everything from quick weekday lunches to casual dinners and spirited weekend hangouts. Walk in, seat yourself, and enjoy quick service.

12 Tri County Plaza, Cumming, GA 30040

Monday – Thursday 11:00am – 10:00pm

Friday – Saturday 11:00am – 10:30pm

https://www.losrioscummingga.com

Maries Italian Deli:

A cozy, family-owned spot known for its Italian food, Marie’s offers everything from breakfast pizza and hot subs to house-made cannoli and lemon blueberry cake. Locals rave about the Nanny’s Meatball Sub and the fresh, hearty strombolis. With a warm atmosphere and friendly service, it’s the perfect stop for a comforting meal or sweet treat—any time of day.

580 Atlanta Rd Suite 34 Publix Shopping Center

Monday – Thursday 7:00am – 8:00pm

Friday – Saturday 7:00am – 9:00pm

https://www.mariesitaliandeli.com

Village Burger:

The burger joint serves up fresh, never-frozen Angus beef burgers, chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, fries, and hand-battered wings—all cooked to order using high-quality, locally sourced ingredients. Their menu also features options like veggie and turkey burgers, chili cheese fries, and kid-friendly items.

101 W Courthouse Square, Cumming, GA 30040

Sunday – Thursday 11:00am – 8:00pm

Friday – Saturday 11am – 9pm

https://villageburger.com/dunwoody-village-burger-dunwoody-locations-cumming

Gasthaus Tirol:

Step into a slice of Europe in Cumming with this Austrian & German-inspired restaurant. Enjoy cozy ambiance and hearty dishes like schnitzel, sausages, and potato sides—perfect for date nights.

543 Lakeland Plaza, Cumming, GA 30040

Lunch; Tuesday – Sunday 11:00am – 2:00pm

Dinner; Tuesday – Thursday, Sunday 5:00pm – 10:00pm; Friday – Saturday 5:00pm – 9:00pm

http://www.gasthaus-cumming.com/