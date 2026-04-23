Smoke from wildfires burning in South Georgia has drifted into metro Atlanta, triggering a wave of calls to fire rescue from residents reporting smoke in the area.
What’s happening: According to the National Weather Service, weather patterns are pushing smoke and haze from the wildfires northward into the metro Atlanta area. South Fulton fire officials say there is no active fire within city limits.
Who should take precautions: People with breathing or respiratory conditions, children, and older adults should stay indoors or limit time outside while smoke levels remain elevated. Anyone who spots signs of an actual fire or emergency should call 911.
The timeline: Smoky conditions are expected to linger through the rest of the week. A cold front arriving this weekend is forecast to improve air quality.
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B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.