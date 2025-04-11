‘We’re Done.’ Volunteer Firefighters Resign in Mass Exit From Chatham County Fire Department

Chatham County’s tradition of volunteer firefighting is over—brought to a close not by fire, but by friction. After more than 60 years of service, every remaining volunteer firefighter has stepped down, capping nearly a year of growing tension between volunteers and county leadership.

The final blow came last month, when new training rules and response restrictions were issued by the Chatham County Fire Department. But volunteers say the unraveling began much earlier—just before the county officially took control of fire services on July 1.

🚨 What We Know: On March 20, county fire officials implemented new requirements aimed at professionalizing emergency response. The rules call for 216 hours of training annually, mandatory shift work, and certifications beyond what Georgia requires for volunteer service. Volunteers are no longer allowed to respond to calls in personal vehicles or fight fires unless they’re officially on shift.

The fire chief met with volunteers on March 24 to explain the changes and offer support. But two weeks later, the volunteers were gone.

In a public post, they called the new requirements “a program designed to push us out.” The statement accused county leadership of breaking promises, stripping resources, and sidelining experienced personnel under the guise of safety and liability.

🔥 A Legacy Lost: Volunteer firefighting in Chatham County began in 1961 and expanded across Wilmington Island, Skidaway Island, and Montgomery. For decades, volunteers trained alongside paid staff, responded to emergencies, and built deep ties with the neighborhoods they served.

At its peak, the volunteer program included more than 100 certified members. By the time of the resignations, fewer than 15 remained.

⚖️ What Both Sides Say: County officials say the new standards reflect long-established national guidelines from the National Fire Protection Association and the Insurance Services Office. They argue the changes are necessary to ensure safety and consistency across the department, and that liability concerns—especially over personal vehicle responses—can’t be ignored.

Volunteers argue that the policy changes were not about safety, but about control. They say they held national certifications and hundreds of hours of field experience, and that the county’s requirements far exceed what Georgia law mandates. The new rules, they say, effectively barred them from doing the job.

📉 By The Numbers:

1961: Volunteer fire service established in Chatham County

1972 to 1978: Service expanded to Wilmington, Skidaway, and Montgomery

100+: Volunteers before July 1, 2024

<15: Remaining volunteers as of March 2025

216: New required training hours per year

24: State requirement for volunteer firefighter training

🧭 In Context: Volunteer fire departments are under pressure across the country as emergency calls grow more complex and municipal systems seek greater oversight. Chatham’s shift reflects a broader trend toward full-time staffing and tighter standards—but also raises tough questions about how to honor legacy while embracing change.

⏭️ What’s Next: County fire officials say they remain committed to uninterrupted service. No plan has been announced to replace the volunteer force. Residents on the islands, where volunteers were most active, may see longer response times unless staffing is increased.