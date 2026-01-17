Listen to this post

The National Weather Service upgraded part of central Georgia to a Winter Storm Warning and increased confidence in snow occurring Sunday morning.

What’s Happening: A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for parts of central Georgia from 3 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. Areas under the warning could see 1 to 3 inches of snow. Areas under the Winter Weather Advisory could receive up to 1 inch of snow.

What Changed: The National Weather Service previously forecast snow accumulations between 0.25 inch and 0.5 inch across the advisory area, with up to 1 inch possible in localized areas. The agency now says confidence is increasing in snow occurring across central Georgia Sunday morning.

What’s Important: The Winter Storm Warning covers parts of central Georgia including I-75 and I-16. Roads are expected to be slippery Sunday morning in central Georgia. The National Weather Service says travelers should consider shifting travel plans to the afternoon to avoid the worst conditions.

What A Winter Storm Warning Means: A Winter Storm Warning is issued when a winter storm is producing or is forecast to produce heavy snow or significant ice accumulations. A warning means winter weather conditions are expected to make travel dangerous or impossible.

