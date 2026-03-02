ROSWELL — Roswell firefighters responded to a commercial structure fire Saturday night at Bellini Osteria Toscana, a restaurant near the intersection of Crossville Road and Crabapple Road.
What’s Happening: Crews arrived within four minutes of the call, around 7 p.m., and found heavy smoke pouring from the roofline. Firefighters found the fire had spread through the walls and into the attic space above.
What’s Important: No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
How This Affects Real People: The Roswell Fire Department asked residents to stay away from the area while crews worked to find and extinguish hot spots.
The Path Forward: Firefighters remained on scene for several hours. The cause of the fire has not been determined.