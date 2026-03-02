Listen to this post

What’s Happening: Crews arrived within four minutes of the call, around 7 p.m., and found heavy smoke pouring from the roofline. Firefighters found the fire had spread through the walls and into the attic space above.

What’s Important: No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

How This Affects Real People: The Roswell Fire Department asked residents to stay away from the area while crews worked to find and extinguish hot spots.

The Path Forward: Firefighters remained on scene for several hours. The cause of the fire has not been determined.