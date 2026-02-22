Listen to this post

One person died and two others were hospitalized after a fire broke out Wednesday afternoon at Union Hill Apartments in Forsyth, where witnesses said one resident jumped from a second-floor window to escape.

What Happened: The City of Forsyth Fire Department and Monroe County Emergency Services responded to 235 Union Hill Drive at 3:36 p.m. on Feb. 18. Before firefighters arrived, one person jumped from a second-floor window. Neighbors caught the woman safely. Firefighters found one person dead inside an apartment that was heavily involved in fire. Two other people were taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation.

What’s Important: The fire started on the first floor and spread to the upper floor and attic. The Georgia State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire with the City of Forsyth Fire Department and Forsyth Police Department.

What’s Still Unknown: The identity of the person who died has not been released. The Monroe County Coroner’s Office will release the name after notifying family members. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

The Location: Forsyth is the county seat of Monroe County in central Georgia, about 20 miles north of Macon.