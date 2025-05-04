Lightning Strike Sparks House Fire In Snellville

A lightning strike during last night’s storms set a Snellville home ablaze, sending firefighters racing to the scene and forcing one person to evacuate.

What We Know: Gwinnett firefighters responded at 9:55 p.m. to a house fire in the 4000 block of Tower View Trail. A neighbor called 911 after seeing flames coming from the roof. When crews arrived, they found a working fire and quickly brought it under control. The fire was limited to the attic space. One person inside the home got out safely before firefighters arrived.

Firefighters determined the fire started after lightning struck the house during a strong line of storms moving through the area.

In Context: Georgia sees thousands of lightning strikes each year, especially during summer storms. Lightning is a leading cause of house fires during severe weather. Fire officials urge residents to take shelter indoors during storms and to call 911 immediately if they see fire or smoke.