Kitchen Fire in Savannah Leaves Multiple Families Homeless

Savannah Fire rushed to a residential fire in the 10000 block of Queen Ann Court late Monday night, quickly extinguishing flames that originated in a kitchen.
🔥 What We Know: Firefighters responded around 11:49 p.m. and immediately launched a fast attack, containing the blaze within minutes. The fire started in one unit’s kitchen but affected multiple apartments. Emergency Medical Services transported 2 adults and 2 minors to Memorial Hospital for smoke inhalation treatment.
🏠 Why It Matters: Nine people, including 4 children, suddenly lost their homes overnight. These families now face the difficult process of recovery and temporary relocation while dealing with potential health complications from smoke exposure.
🧯 By The Numbers:
- 9 total residents displaced (5 adults, 4 minors)
- 4 separate apartments affected
- 4 people hospitalized for smoke inhalation
- Fire reported at 11:49 p.m.
🤝 Take Action: Local residents can contact the American Red Cross to donate items or funds specifically for these families. Neighbors might also organize meal trains or clothing drives to support those affected by the fire.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.