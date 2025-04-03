Kitchen Fire in Savannah Leaves Multiple Families Homeless

Savannah Fire rushed to a residential fire in the 10000 block of Queen Ann Court late Monday night, quickly extinguishing flames that originated in a kitchen.

🔥 What We Know: Firefighters responded around 11:49 p.m. and immediately launched a fast attack, containing the blaze within minutes. The fire started in one unit’s kitchen but affected multiple apartments. Emergency Medical Services transported 2 adults and 2 minors to Memorial Hospital for smoke inhalation treatment.

🏠 Why It Matters: Nine people, including 4 children, suddenly lost their homes overnight. These families now face the difficult process of recovery and temporary relocation while dealing with potential health complications from smoke exposure.

🧯 By The Numbers:

9 total residents displaced (5 adults, 4 minors)

4 separate apartments affected

4 people hospitalized for smoke inhalation

Fire reported at 11:49 p.m.

🤝 Take Action: Local residents can contact the American Red Cross to donate items or funds specifically for these families. Neighbors might also organize meal trains or clothing drives to support those affected by the fire.