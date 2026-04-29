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A kitchen fire Tuesday night tore through a home on the 11000 block of Largo Drive in Savannah, leaving two adults with nowhere to go.

What happened: The Savannah Fire Department got the call at about 10:26 p.m. Smoke was already showing when firefighters arrived. The fire was out by 10:37 p.m.

What’s important: The fire started in the kitchen. Photos from the scene show the ceiling caved in, exposing insulation and structural beams, with heavy charring throughout the room.

How this affects real people: Two adults who lived in the home cannot return to it.

The path forward: The cause of the fire has not been released. The department said more details will be shared as they become available.