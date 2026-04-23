Listen to this post

Two wildfires burning in south Georgia have triggered federal emergency firefighting grants after scorching more than 11,085 acres and threatening more than 1,000 homes.

What’s Happening: The Pineland Road fire in Clinch and Echols Counties and the Highway 82 fire in Brantley County prompted Georgia to request federal Fire Management Assistance Grants on April 21. FEMA’s acting Region 4 administrator, Rob Ashe, approved both requests the same day.

What’s Important: When the requests were filed, the two fires had burned more than 11,085 acres of private land and threatened 1,050 homes, 50 businesses, and community infrastructure across three counties.

By the Numbers: The grants cover up to 75% of eligible firefighting costs. Qualifying expenses can include:

Field camps, equipment, materials, and supplies

Costs to bring in and send home firefighting resources

What the Grants Are: Fire Management Assistance Grants are federal funds drawn from FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund. They are available when a wildfire threatens to grow into a major disaster. The grants reimburse the state for firefighting costs, not individual residents or businesses.

The Path Forward: Georgia must document and submit eligible firefighting expenses to receive reimbursement. The federal grant covers up to 75% of those costs, leaving the state responsible for the remaining 25%.