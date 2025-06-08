Alpharetta firefighters successfully contained a garage fire Saturday afternoon, saving both human and feline lives while preventing the blaze from destroying the entire home.

🚨 What Happened: Crews responded to reports of a structure fire around 3 p.m. in northern Alpharetta and immediately spotted heavy smoke from the area. The first engine on scene found flames and thick smoke pouring from the garage and the room directly above it.

🐱 Going The Extra Mile: Firefighters located the homeowner’s cat inside the burning structure and brought the animal outside. An Alpharetta Fire Corps volunteer who works as a veterinary technician provided immediate care before reuniting the pet with its owner.

🤝 Team Effort: The Alpharetta Fire Corps volunteers assisted with rehabilitation services and helped get equipment ready for continued operations. The City of Milton Fire Department also provided support during the emergency response.

🔍 What’s Next: Fire officials are investigating the cause of the blaze. No residents or firefighters were injured during the incident.

