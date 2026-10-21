ROSWELL — A house fire broke out last week on Smead Court in Roswell, killing a family’s cat despite firefighters’ efforts to save it.
What happened: Crews arrived to find heavy smoke pouring from all sides of a large two-story home. The residents and their dog had already gotten out before firefighters arrived, but they told crews their cat was still inside. Firefighters put out the fire in the basement, cleared the smoke, and searched the home. They found the cat in the basement, but it did not survive.
What we know: The fire stayed contained to the basement. The cause is under investigation.
What’s next: The American Red Cross is helping the family. Roswell Fire Department investigators are working to determine what started the fire.
Safety reminder: Roswell Fire Department says every level of a home, including the basement, should have a working smoke alarm. The department also encourages families to make and practice a home escape plan.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.