What happened: Crews arrived to find heavy smoke pouring from all sides of a large two-story home. The residents and their dog had already gotten out before firefighters arrived, but they told crews their cat was still inside. Firefighters put out the fire in the basement, cleared the smoke, and searched the home. They found the cat in the basement, but it did not survive.

What we know: The fire stayed contained to the basement. The cause is under investigation.

What’s next: The American Red Cross is helping the family. Roswell Fire Department investigators are working to determine what started the fire.

Safety reminder: Roswell Fire Department says every level of a home, including the basement, should have a working smoke alarm. The department also encourages families to make and practice a home escape plan.