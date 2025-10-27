Georgia sheriffs checked on thousands of registered sex offenders across the state in the week before Halloween to make sure they were following the law.

What’s Happening: From Sept. 22 to 29, sheriffs ran Operation Watchful Eye X, a statewide effort that led to 48 arrests and 235 warrants issued. Deputies also verified addresses for 9,633 registered sex offenders.

What’s Important: Sheriffs across Georgia work year-round to track where sex offenders live and whether they follow court-ordered rules. The operation aimed to protect children during Halloween, when more kids are out in neighborhoods after dark.

Between the Lines: Parents can look up registered sex offenders in their area on the Georgia Sex Offender Registry website or by calling their local sheriff’s office.

The Big Picture: Georgia has more than 23,000 registered sex offenders. State law requires them to register their addresses and follow restrictions, especially during Halloween. Some counties ban offenders from turning on porch lights or answering doors on Halloween night.

The Sources: Jones County Sheriff’s Office.