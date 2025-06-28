Lawmakers want to protect medical rights for pregnant women after Adriana Smith’s case exposed gaps in Georgia’s laws.

⚖️ Why It Matters: Georgia’s current abortion laws don’t clearly address what happens when a pregnant patient is declared brain-dead, leaving families in legal limbo during already devastating situations.

🏛️ What’s Happening: State Rep. Park Cannon presented a Georgia House Resolution at Smith’s funeral, calling for new legislation.

The proposed “Adriana’s Law” would ensure individuals maintain control over their medical decisions even during pregnancy.

Advocacy groups including SisterSong, Amplify Georgia, and Georgia NOW are supporting the legislative push.

🔍 Between the Lines: Georgia’s LIFE Act bans most abortions after six weeks but creates confusion in medical emergencies.

The Georgia Attorney General’s Office has stated the law doesn’t require life support continuation in brain-death cases, but advocates say clearer protections are needed.

⏪ Catch Up Quick: Smith, a 31-year-old nurse, was declared brain-dead in February while eight weeks pregnant. Doctors kept her on life support for four months until her baby, Chance, was delivered by emergency C-section in June.

