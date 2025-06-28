- Georgia Again Scrapes Bottom of The Barrel in Women’s Health
- What is The Momnibus Act? A Closer Look at Bill That Could Improve Maternal Health Crisis
- Women’s Health Alert: Georgia Woman on Life Support After Being Ignored in Emergency Room
- Opinion: What If The Granola Moms Were Right All Along?
- Georgia Attorney General: Law Does Not Say Doctors Must Keep Brain Dead Pregnant Woman on Life Support
- Toxic Healthcare: How I Was Poisoned by Medications and Doctor Ignorance
- When Doctors Fear the Law: The Case of a Brain Dead Mother Kept Alive By Machines
- In The Case of a Pregnant and Brain-dead Mother in Georgia, Answers Are Not Clear Cut
- She Knew Something Was Wrong. Her Doctors Didn’t Listen
- ‘Expensive and Complicated:’ Only 36% of Rural Hospitals in Georgia Have Labor and Delivery
Lawmakers want to protect medical rights for pregnant women after Adriana Smith’s case exposed gaps in Georgia’s laws.
⚖️ Why It Matters: Georgia’s current abortion laws don’t clearly address what happens when a pregnant patient is declared brain-dead, leaving families in legal limbo during already devastating situations.
🏛️ What’s Happening: State Rep. Park Cannon presented a Georgia House Resolution at Smith’s funeral, calling for new legislation.
- The proposed “Adriana’s Law” would ensure individuals maintain control over their medical decisions even during pregnancy.
- Advocacy groups including SisterSong, Amplify Georgia, and Georgia NOW are supporting the legislative push.
🔍 Between the Lines: Georgia’s LIFE Act bans most abortions after six weeks but creates confusion in medical emergencies.
- The Georgia Attorney General’s Office has stated the law doesn’t require life support continuation in brain-death cases, but advocates say clearer protections are needed.
⏪ Catch Up Quick: Smith, a 31-year-old nurse, was declared brain-dead in February while eight weeks pregnant. Doctors kept her on life support for four months until her baby, Chance, was delivered by emergency C-section in June.
How to Read and Understand The News
When reading news, remember:
- Truth doesn’t change because we dislike it
- Facts remain facts even when they make us uncomfortable
- Events happen whether we accept them or not
- Good reporting often challenges us
Before dismissing news that bothers you, ask:
- What evidence supports this story?
- Am I reacting to facts or feelings?
- What would change my mind?
- Am I “shooting the messenger” because I don’t like what is happening?
Smart news consumers seek truth, not just comfort.