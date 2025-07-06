The U.S. Department of Education has frozen billions of dollars in school grants, impacting school districts and after-school programs in Georgia.

2025 Funds for the 21st Century Community Learning Centers, or CLCC grants, are being withheld by the federal government, leaving some Georgia after-school and summer care programs in a state of confusion.

Statewide After-School Network Director Katie Landes said Georgia’s CLCC grant allocation was over $40 million and serves 27,000 students.

“This funding in Georgia, around 60% of the grantees are school districts, and so this is often a primary source of funding for a school district. To operate after-school or summer programming is particularly as important in some of our more rural communities in Georgia,” she said.

The freeze in funding may or may not be permanent, Landes said, but it is causing confusion for grantees.

“For those sites who may not be able to operate the same way or at all if they don’t have access to funds,” she said. “This could be, it has the potential to be a big surprise for families and to really have some disastrous consequences for a family who are expecting a safe and enriching place for their child to go to after the school day ends while they are at work that they may not have access to.”

This story comes to The Georgia Sun through a reporting partnership with GPB a non-profit newsroom focused on reporting in Georgia.

How to Read and Understand The News When reading news, remember: Truth doesn’t change because we dislike it

Facts remain facts even when they make us uncomfortable

Events happen whether we accept them or not

Good reporting often challenges us Before dismissing news that bothers you, ask: What evidence supports this story? Am I reacting to facts or feelings? What would change my mind? Am I “shooting the messenger” because I don’t like what is happening? Smart news consumers seek truth, not just comfort.