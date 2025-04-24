Clayton County Schools Have Nearly 400 Teacher Vacancies: Parents Have Questions

Share

If you have a child in Clayton County schools, you may be hearing more about teacher shortages. Right now, the district is facing a big jump in open teaching jobs for the next school year. That means you could see changes in your child’s classroom come August.

What We Know: As of March 17, Clayton County schools have 399 open teaching jobs for the 2025 to 2026 school year. That number is up from earlier this year. Back in November, the district reported 86 open spots. By December, that number climbed to 101. By February, it reached 113. Now, the number is nearly four times higher.

These vacancies cover almost every subject. Elementary schools have the most openings, with 118 jobs still unfilled. Special education is next, with 54 open spots. Language arts, math, and social studies each have dozens of vacancies. Even classes like fine arts, physical education, and computer science are short on teachers.

The district says these numbers could change. Some teachers may still accept or decline contracts. The final contract count will come out April 18.

Why It Matters: This matters for every family in Clayton County. Fewer teachers can mean bigger class sizes. Your child might have less one-on-one time with their teacher. Special education and language support students could feel the impact even more.

By The Numbers: Right now, there are 399 open teaching jobs for next year. Elementary education has 118 vacancies. Special education has 54. Language arts has 50. Math has 39. Social studies and ESOL each have 28. Science has 22. Fine arts has 24. Physical education and computer science each have 8. World languages has 9. Career and technical education has 10. Title One has 1. There are no open jobs in magnet, gifted, or STEM programs.

In Context: Teacher shortages are not just a Clayton County problem. Schools across Georgia and the country are struggling to hire and keep teachers. Many teachers are leaving because of pay, stress, or burnout. Special education and science jobs are some of the hardest to fill.