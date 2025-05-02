Barrow County Schools on Lockdown After Multiple Bomb Threats

Multiple Barrow County schools received bomb threats Wednesday morning, prompting district-wide lockdowns as authorities conduct security sweeps across affected campuses.

What We Know: The first threat came via telephone to County Line Elementary School around 8:20 a.m., according to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office. Within minutes, four additional schools received similar threats: Yargo Elementary, Kennedy Elementary, Winder Elementary, and Apalachee High School. Deputies are currently stationed at every school campus in the district while security sweeps are underway. All schools remain on lockdown, though no evacuations have been ordered.

What We Don’t Know: Authorities haven’t revealed who made the threatening calls or whether they’ve identified any suspects. The sheriff’s office hasn’t disclosed if any suspicious items have been found during their ongoing security sweeps or when the lockdowns might be lifted.

In Context: The sheriff’s office indicated that preliminary investigation shows similar threats have targeted schools in other jurisdictions in recent days and weeks, suggesting this may be part of a broader pattern of threats rather than an isolated incident. School bomb threats often spike periodically across regions, with many proving to be hoaxes but requiring full security responses regardless.

Take Action: Parents and guardians are specifically instructed NOT to come to any Barrow County schools to pick up their children during this active investigation. Families seeking updates can contact the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office at (770) 307-3081 or monitor official school district communications channels for the latest information.

