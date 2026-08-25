Two children riding a school bus were hurt in a crash Tuesday morning at Main Street and Highway 92 in Woodstock. The driver of the other vehicle, a 79-year-old Marietta man, died, in the crash. The family has asked police not to release the man’s name.
What happened: Police said the school bus and another vehicle crashed in the northbound lanes at about 6:43 a.m. The bus was carrying 22ochildren at the time.
The department did not identify the type of vehicle that collided with the bus.
The children: Police described the two children’s injuries as minor. One child left the crash site with a parent and was to be taken to a doctor chosen by the family.
Emergency workers took the other child to a local hospital for an exam, police said. Both injured children were passengers on the school bus.
What remains unknown: Police said they do not yet know what caused the crash. The department has not said what happened just before the vehicles collided.
The investigation: Woodstock police are investigating the crash. No other details about the investigation were released Tuesday.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.
- Gwinnett Chinese restaurant fails health inspection with a 44
- Muscogee County school officials misunderstood a new law and 30 foster kids can't enroll in school
- Here Are The Georgia Starbucks Locations That Are Closing
- Flowery Branch home destroyed in fire
- Athens police need help finding missing 76-year-old Steve Sosebee