Two children riding a school bus were hurt in a crash Tuesday morning at Main Street and Highway 92 in Woodstock. The driver of the other vehicle, a 79-year-old Marietta man, died, in the crash. The family has asked police not to release the man’s name.

What happened: Police said the school bus and another vehicle crashed in the northbound lanes at about 6:43 a.m. The bus was carrying 22ochildren at the time.

The department did not identify the type of vehicle that collided with the bus.

The children: Police described the two children’s injuries as minor. One child left the crash site with a parent and was to be taken to a doctor chosen by the family.

Emergency workers took the other child to a local hospital for an exam, police said. Both injured children were passengers on the school bus.

What remains unknown: Police said they do not yet know what caused the crash. The department has not said what happened just before the vehicles collided.

The investigation: Woodstock police are investigating the crash. No other details about the investigation were released Tuesday.