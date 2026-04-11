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Georgia’s major food banks say they’re being stretched thin by demand that is outpacing supply. That’s trickling down to the local food pantries — run out of churches and community centers — that can be lifelines for people experiencing food insecurity.

Frank Sheppard, president of Feeding the Valley food bank in West Georgia, said it’s concerning that most of the pantries in his service area have had to cut down on the food they give out, and how often.

“This food shortage is no surprise to anyone,” he said. “But this crisis has really surged in the first quarter of the calendar year, making it just that much more difficult.”

Sheppard said it’s been one emergency after another for pantries, some of which serve communities still reeling from the global pandemic.

And it’s not only demand that’s gone up. Supply is down, too, across once-reliable streams.

“That includes donations from retailers, manufacturers, farmers as well as federal commodities,” Sheppard said.

And that demand, driven by hungry families, isn’t likely to slow down anytime soon.

Eliza McCall is with Second Harvest of South Georgia, where just this week, a pantry partner in Turner County said it could no longer afford its weekly meal distribution.

“We are seeing people who have never needed help before in the last few years have needed that,” McCall said.

She says people in her area are still recovering from the devastation caused by major hurricanes last year. And now, there’s more to manage.

“We are hearing them talk about food prices, we are hearing the talk about gas prices, it’s a lot of different factors,” McCall said.

Counties below Georgia’s fall line have levels of food insecurity above national averages. Now, for area food banks, it’s about being cautious with supply to make sure everyone who needs help can get it.

In Atlanta, Kyle Wade, CEO of the Atlanta Community Food Bank, said they’re preparing for another blow to the system — an expected reduction in how many people get benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) because of a change in eligibility requirements.

SNAP helps people afford food at the grocery store. As of December 2025, according to data collected from the state through open records, 1.5 million people in Georgia were enrolled and receiving monthly benefits.

“The SNAP program just serves many more people with more resources than we do,” said Wade. “A reduction in the accessibility of SNAP would create even more demand for us in ways that it will be very challenging for us to meet.”

In the months following the enactment of H.R. 1, and the eligibility changes that came along with it, Georgia hasn’t reported the same reduction in SNAP enrollees as other states. But data from the state collected through an open records request suggests there has been a decline overall in SNAP enrollment since 2020, of about 6%.

“There’s a lot of economic pressure on families right now, and now is not the time for austerity,” Wade said. “Now is the time to ensure that families who are struggling get access to the resources that they need.”

GPB’s Health Reporting is supported by Georgia Health Initiative

Georgia Health Initiative is a non-partisan, private foundation advancing innovative ideas to help improve the health of Georgians. Learn more at georgiahealthinitiative.org