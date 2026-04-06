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Georgia drivers are paying $3.71 per gallon for regular gasoline as of Sunday, up 13 cents from last week. Crude oil has climbed past $100 per barrel as fighting continues in the Middle East and the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for global oil shipments, remains closed.

What’s Happening: Georgia’s average is now 66 cents higher than it was a year ago and 54 cents higher than last month. Filling a standard 15-gallon tank costs about $55.65.

What’s Important: Without the state’s gas tax suspension, Georgia drivers would be paying closer to $4.04 per gallon. Gov. Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1199, which strips just over 33 cents per gallon from the pump price for 60 days. That relief comes at a cost: the suspension drains an estimated $200 million per month from the state treasury.

By the Numbers:

Georgia Sunday: $3.71

National Sunday: $4.11

Georgia one month ago: $3.17

Georgia one year ago: $3.05

Georgia record high: $4.49 (June 15, 2022)

National record high: $5.01 (June 14, 2022)

15-gallon fill-up: $55.65

Regional Prices: The most expensive Georgia markets this week are Atlanta ($3.65), Athens ($3.63), and Gainesville ($3.62). The cheapest gas in the state is in Albany ($3.41), Brunswick ($3.44), and Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.45).

Electric Vehicles: The national average cost to charge at a public station held steady at 41 cents per kilowatt hour.

The Path Forward: AAA spokeswoman Montrae Waiters said relief is not on the near horizon. “Rising crude oil prices fueled by ongoing geopolitical tensions are continuing to push pump prices higher,” Waiters said. “Still, with elevated oil prices and strengthening seasonal demand, drivers should expect continued fluctuations at the pump.”

More Bad News: This week is also Spring Break for Fulton County Schools. Fulton is Georgia’s largest county and high demand for gas related to spring break travel will push prices up throghout metro Atlanta.