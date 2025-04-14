Gas Prices in Georgia Take a U-Turn

Gas prices in Georgia have dropped for the first time in weeks. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fell to $2.98 as of Monday morning. That’s 6 cents cheaper than one week ago and nearly $7 less to fill up a 15-gallon tank than it cost last year.
The national average is also down, now sitting at $3.18 per gallon. That’s a 7-cent drop in just one week.
AAA says the drop is tied to three main factors: lower crude oil prices, falling demand now that Spring Break is over, and a healthy supply of gasoline across the United States.
📉 By The Numbers:
- Georgia average: $2.98
- One week ago: $3.04
- One month ago: $2.90
- One year ago: $3.43
- Record high in Georgia: $4.49 on June 15, 2022
- Cost to fill 15-gallon tank: $44.70
- Most expensive areas: Athens at $3.04, Atlanta at $3.03
- Least expensive: Hinesville-Fort Stewart at $2.84
🌎 In Context: OPEC+ recently announced it will boost oil production by more than 400,000 barrels a day starting next month. That surprise move helped push crude prices lower, despite this typically being a time of year when fuel costs rise.
Gasoline demand dropped slightly nationwide, falling from 8.49 million to 8.42 million barrels per day. Production is also down a bit, but still strong at 8.9 million barrels daily.
🛢️ Oil Market Dynamics: The latest data from the Energy Information Administration shows U.S. crude inventories increased by 2.6 million barrels last week, bringing the total to 442.3 million barrels. That’s still about 5 percent below the five-year average.
🔌 Electric Charging: If you’re driving electric, the national average cost at public charging stations held steady at 34 cents per kilowatt-hour. AAA says drivers can find charging stations using its TripTik Travel Planner.
💡 Why It Matters: This price dip comes at a key moment. Families are finishing spring break trips, and commuters are still adjusting to post-pandemic work routines. Saving nearly $7 per tank means more money stays in your wallet — or goes toward rising grocery and utility costs.
🎯 Take Action: AAA encourages drivers to use its Fuel Price Finder to shop around. Also:
- Consider paying cash to avoid credit card fees at the pump.
- Enroll in fuel rewards programs.
- Combine trips and ease off the gas pedal — driving over 50 miles per hour can tank your mileage.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.