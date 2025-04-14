Gas Prices in Georgia Take a U-Turn

Share

Gas prices in Georgia have dropped for the first time in weeks. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fell to $2.98 as of Monday morning. That’s 6 cents cheaper than one week ago and nearly $7 less to fill up a 15-gallon tank than it cost last year.

The national average is also down, now sitting at $3.18 per gallon. That’s a 7-cent drop in just one week.

AAA says the drop is tied to three main factors: lower crude oil prices, falling demand now that Spring Break is over, and a healthy supply of gasoline across the United States.

📉 By The Numbers:

Georgia average: $2.98

$2.98 One week ago: $3.04

$3.04 One month ago: $2.90

$2.90 One year ago: $3.43

$3.43 Record high in Georgia: $4.49 on June 15, 2022

$4.49 on June 15, 2022 Cost to fill 15-gallon tank: $44.70

$44.70 Most expensive areas: Athens at $3.04, Atlanta at $3.03

Athens at $3.04, Atlanta at $3.03 Least expensive: Hinesville-Fort Stewart at $2.84

🌎 In Context: OPEC+ recently announced it will boost oil production by more than 400,000 barrels a day starting next month. That surprise move helped push crude prices lower, despite this typically being a time of year when fuel costs rise.

Gasoline demand dropped slightly nationwide, falling from 8.49 million to 8.42 million barrels per day. Production is also down a bit, but still strong at 8.9 million barrels daily.

🛢️ Oil Market Dynamics: The latest data from the Energy Information Administration shows U.S. crude inventories increased by 2.6 million barrels last week, bringing the total to 442.3 million barrels. That’s still about 5 percent below the five-year average.

🔌 Electric Charging: If you’re driving electric, the national average cost at public charging stations held steady at 34 cents per kilowatt-hour. AAA says drivers can find charging stations using its TripTik Travel Planner.

💡 Why It Matters: This price dip comes at a key moment. Families are finishing spring break trips, and commuters are still adjusting to post-pandemic work routines. Saving nearly $7 per tank means more money stays in your wallet — or goes toward rising grocery and utility costs.

🎯 Take Action: AAA encourages drivers to use its Fuel Price Finder to shop around. Also:

Consider paying cash to avoid credit card fees at the pump.

Enroll in fuel rewards programs.

Combine trips and ease off the gas pedal — driving over 50 miles per hour can tank your mileage.