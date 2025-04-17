Are Georgia Teens Unhappy? Parents Say Yes

Share

Georgia teens rank near the bottom nationally for happiness, scoring just 5 out of 10 according to their parents. This falls below the national average of 5.5, according to a new survey from Mission Prep that gathered responses from 3,012 parents across America.

Kansas teens topped the happiness chart with a 9 out of 10 score, while Mississippi teens ranked lowest at just 2 out of 10.

🧠 Why It Matters: Teen mental health directly impacts academic performance, family dynamics, and future success. The differences between states suggest local factors like community resources, economic conditions, and cultural environments play significant roles in teen wellbeing.

📱 By The Numbers:

72% of Georgia parents say their teen’s happiness has remained stable over the past year

19% report improvement (7% significant, 12% slight)

9% noticed declining happiness

Georgia teens spend an average of 3 hours and 32 minutes daily on social media

45% of teens nationwide are described as “thriving”

35% are “managing” but stressed

20% are either “struggling” or “at risk”

🔍 In Context: The survey identified key stressors affecting teens:

31% struggle most with peer relationships and social dynamics

30% feel pressure from social media and screen time

22% face stress from academic demands

10% deal with family conflict

6% worry about household finances

❤️ What Makes Teens Happy: Despite digital distractions, traditional sources of joy still dominate:

23% find most happiness spending time with friends

16% connect with pets or animals

15% value family moments

14% enjoy physical activity

Only 6% list social media as a primary source of happiness

🤔 What’s Next: The findings suggest parents, educators and community leaders should focus on strengthening real-world connections and creating more opportunities for teens to engage in activities that genuinely boost happiness – particularly face-to-face social interactions, time with pets, and family activities.