A Morgan County child is fighting to recover after being attacked by her grandparents’ two Rottweilers while playing in their yard Friday.

🏥 What’s Happening: The 4-year-old girl suffered severe injuries including deep lacerations to her head and around her right eye, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

Her 71-year-old grandmother sustained numerous injuries while shielding the child with her own body during the attack

Both Rottweilers, which the family had owned for three years, have been euthanized

🔍 Between the Lines: The grandmother told authorities the dogs had never shown aggressive behavior before the sudden attack.

🚁 Catch Up Quick: The child was airlifted to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta for treatment of her serious injuries.

