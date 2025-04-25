Savannah Gears Up For Derby Day Bash

Share

Savannah residents are getting ready for one of the city’s most talked-about spring events — the Premier Kentucky Derby Party. The celebration takes over East Saint Julian Street on Saturday, May 3, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., right outside The Olde Pink House.

🎉 What To Expect: Organizers promise a lively block party, rain or shine. Attendees can expect plenty of food, drinks, and a crowd dressed to impress. Derby hats and sharp outfits are the norm, so this is the day to go all out. The main event, of course, is the Kentucky Derby itself. Guests will watch the race together and cheer on their picks.

👀 What We Know: The party is strictly for those 21 and older. Early bird tickets cost $100 if you buy before April 1, 2025. After that, tickets jump to $125. The event is outdoors, so guests should plan for the weather.

📅 By The Numbers: The party runs for three hours, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Early bird tickets save you $25 if you buy before April 1, 2025.

🌳 In Context: The Kentucky Derby is one of the oldest sporting events in the United States. Each year, it draws millions of viewers and inspires parties across the country. Savannah’s version has become a favorite for locals who want the Derby experience without leaving town.

➡️ What’s Next: If you want to go, grab your tickets early to save money. Start planning your outfit now — the best hats and dresses tend to sell out fast.