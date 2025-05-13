Photos: Taste of Alpharetta Draws Thousands for Food, Music, and Community Spirit

Downtown Alpharetta welcomed more than 25,000 people for the 33rd Annual Taste of Alpharetta, where visitors sampled dishes from 69 local restaurants and enjoyed live music across four stages.

The event featured a culinary competition judged by chefs, food critics, community leaders, and fans. Foundation Social Eatery took home two top honors, winning Best Appetizer for its Crisp Spanish Octopus and Best Dessert for its Tropical Mousse. Jang Su Jang Korean BBQ won Best Entrée with its LA Kalbi.

Festival-goers also voted for their favorites in the People’s Choice Awards. City BBQ was named Best Overall Restaurant and also won the Tried and True award. Beto’s Tacos earned the Rookie Award and Best Street Food. JINYA Ramen Bar was recognized for Best Vegetarian Dish.

The festival included a Kids Zone and hands-on exhibits about the local food system.

Taste of Alpharetta continued its focus on sustainability by partnering with Second Helpings Atlanta to recover surplus food. Participating restaurants donated more than 190 pounds of food to local nonprofits serving families in need.

Planning is already underway for next year’s event, scheduled for May 14, 2026.