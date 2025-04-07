How to Win Big Prizes in Tifton During Easter

Move over, Easter Bunny. Tifton businesses are hiding eggs worth thousands in prizes across town this week.
🔍 What We Know: The inaugural citywide Easter egg hunt kicks off Saturday and runs through April 18. Participants who find hidden eggs at local Chamber member businesses can enter to win a grand prize basket that would make the Easter Bunny jealous.
🏆 The Prizes: That basket isn’t filled with chocolate and jellybeans, folks. We’re talking about a Michael Kors purse donated by The Howard Center for Women’s Health, a $250 Visa gift card courtesy of Southeastern Credit Union, and numerous other goodies from local businesses. Not your average Easter haul.
🐰 How It Works: Find an egg, snap a selfie with it, and post the photo in the comments of the Chamber’s original post. Be sure to tag the business where you made your discovery.
📱 Boost Your Chances: Want an extra entry? Share the Chamber’s post (publicly, not just for your third-grade teacher to see), tag three friends who might steal your eggs, and follow the Chamber’s page for updates.
⏭️ What’s Next: The hunt begins Saturday, giving participants a full week to scour local businesses for the prized eggs.
🤝 Remember The Golden Rule: While hunting for eggs, remember these businesses are supporting our community. Consider making a purchase while you’re there—small businesses appreciate the support more than you know.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.