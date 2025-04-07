How to Win Big Prizes in Tifton During Easter

Move over, Easter Bunny. Tifton businesses are hiding eggs worth thousands in prizes across town this week.

🔍 What We Know: The inaugural citywide Easter egg hunt kicks off Saturday and runs through April 18. Participants who find hidden eggs at local Chamber member businesses can enter to win a grand prize basket that would make the Easter Bunny jealous.

🏆 The Prizes: That basket isn’t filled with chocolate and jellybeans, folks. We’re talking about a Michael Kors purse donated by The Howard Center for Women’s Health, a $250 Visa gift card courtesy of Southeastern Credit Union, and numerous other goodies from local businesses. Not your average Easter haul.

🐰 How It Works: Find an egg, snap a selfie with it, and post the photo in the comments of the Chamber’s original post. Be sure to tag the business where you made your discovery.

📱 Boost Your Chances: Want an extra entry? Share the Chamber’s post (publicly, not just for your third-grade teacher to see), tag three friends who might steal your eggs, and follow the Chamber’s page for updates.

⏭️ What’s Next: The hunt begins Saturday, giving participants a full week to scour local businesses for the prized eggs.

🤝 Remember The Golden Rule: While hunting for eggs, remember these businesses are supporting our community. Consider making a purchase while you’re there—small businesses appreciate the support more than you know.