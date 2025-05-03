Fun Family Activities Across Georgia for May 2025

Whether you’re in the mountains or by the coast, there’s no shortage of family-friendly fun across Georgia this May.

From jousting knights in Fairburn to fireworks at Stone Mountain, the month is packed with parades, fairs, and festivals—many of them free and all of them aimed at giving families something better to do than sit at home.

Here’s a look at some of the events drawing crowds across the state this month.

Georgia Renaissance Festival – Fairburn

Every Saturday & Sunday in May + Memorial Day (May 10–11, 17–18, 24–26) | 10:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Renaissance Festival Grounds, Fairburn

Turkey legs and sword fights are just the start. The Georgia Renaissance Festival transforms 32 acres south of Atlanta into a 16th-century village, complete with costumed performers, jousting matches, and circus-style shows on multiple stages. There’s plenty for kids—from people-powered rides to puppet shows—and enough mead and music to keep parents smiling too. Parking is free, and the festival runs rain or shine.

Georgia State Fair – Hampton

May 9–18 | Atlanta Motor Speedway

Old-school fun never goes out of style. The Georgia State Fair brings 10 days of carnival rides, cotton candy, and corn dogs to the infield at Atlanta Motor Speedway. There’s a petting zoo, a family magic show, and just enough thrill rides to keep the teenagers from complaining.

Tybee Island Beach Bum Parade – Tybee Island

Friday, May 16 | Parade starts at 6:30 p.m. | Butler Avenue, Tybee Island

Bring a water gun and a towel—and maybe a change of clothes. Tybee’s Beach Bum Parade is one of the wildest water fights on the coast, where everyone gets soaked and nobody minds. It’s loud, messy, and unforgettable.

Marietta Greek Festival – Marietta

May 16–18 | Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, Marietta

From fresh gyros to folk dancing, this beloved church festival serves up a slice of Greek life in Cobb County. Kids can bounce, play, and sample sweet pastries while parents tour the Byzantine-style sanctuary or shop the Mediterranean market. Admission is low, and kids under 12 often get in free.

Keeping Georgia WILD Family Festival – Mansfield

Saturday, May 17 | 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center

If your kids have never tried archery, now’s their chance. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ annual outdoor festival features live animal demos, nature crafts, rope tree climbs and even a free hot dog lunch. It’s all free and built around families.

Dahlonega Arts & Wine Festival – Dahlonega

May 17–18 | Downtown Dahlonega

Set in one of Georgia’s most charming towns, this event pairs fine art with wine tasting and live jazz. While grownups browse booths and sip local vintages, kids can explore the square, snack on sweets, and soak in the mountain air.

Memorial Day Weekend Events

May 23–26

🔹 Stone Mountain Memorial Day Lasershow & Fireworks

📍 Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd, Stone Mountain, GA

🕗 Nightly shows: Friday, May 23 – Monday, May 26 | 9:30 p.m.

💥 Gates open in the morning for daytime attractions (Skyride, ropes course, minigolf). The Lasershow Spectacular starts at 9:30 p.m. nightly and is followed by fireworks. Lawn seating fills fast—families bring blankets and picnics. Park entry fee required; show is included.

🔹 Atlanta Jazz Festival – Piedmont Park, Atlanta

📍 Piedmont Park, 400 Park Dr NE, Atlanta, GA

🕚 Saturday, May 24 – Monday, May 26 | 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. daily

🎷 Live jazz on multiple stages from morning to night. Big-name headliners close out each evening. Families can enjoy the Kid Zone, art market, and food trucks. Admission is free; bring your own chairs or blankets.

🔹 Spring Arts in the Park – Blue Ridge

📍 Downtown City Park, 330 W Main St, Blue Ridge, GA

🕘 Saturday, May 24 & Sunday, May 25 | 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

🎨 A juried fine arts and crafts festival with over 170 artists. Artist demos, food vendors, and live music included. Kids 12 and under are free, adult admission is $5 at the gate.

🔹 Alpharetta Arts Streetfest – Alpharetta

📍 The Grove at Wills Park, 11925 Wills Rd, Alpharetta, GA

🕘 Saturday, May 24 & Sunday, May 25 | 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

🖼️ Free family event with over 90 artist booths, live music, craft stations, games, and food trucks. Located in a shady park, perfect for strollers and picnic blankets.

🔹 Masters Water Ski & Wakeboard Tournament – Callaway Gardens, Pine Mountain

📍 Robin Lake Beach, 17800 US Hwy 27, Pine Mountain, GA

🕘 Saturday, May 24 – Monday, May 26 | Competitions start 10:00 a.m. daily

🌊 Elite athletes compete in world-class waterski and wakeboard events. Plus: beach access, minigolf, butterfly garden, and fireworks shows each night at 9:00 p.m. Admission fees apply; tickets and lodging available via Callaway Gardens.

From mountain crafts to medieval games, from coastal parades to lakeside fireworks, May in Georgia has something for every kind of family—and just enough variety to keep things interesting.

Check event websites for the latest updates, pack your sunscreen, and hit the road.