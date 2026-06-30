Carrollton is spreading its Fourth of July celebration across three days this year, with concerts, a parade, and fireworks scheduled from July 2 through July 4.

What’s happening: The city’s events begin July 2 and July 3 at the Amp, where the Carrollton Wind Ensemble and Carroll County Community Chorus perform “American Marches and More!” on July 2, followed by the Carrollton Jazz Orchestra’s “American Jazz” concert on July 3. Both shows start at 8 p.m.

July 4 schedule:

10 a.m.: The Carrollton People’s Parade, hosted by the Carrollton Sertoma Club, steps off from Dairy Queen, heads north on US 27, turns right onto Alabama Street, then continues on Newnan Street to Bankhead Highway.

8:15 p.m.: The Carroll Symphony Orchestra performs the “Sounds of Liberty” concert on the front lawn of Carrollton Elementary School.

9:35 p.m.: A fireworks show at the Carrollton City School Complex closes out the night.

What this means for you: Carrollton residents who want to attend the parade should plan to be along the US 27 and Newnan Street corridor by 10 a.m. on July 4. The fireworks are set to begin at 9:35 p.m. at the school complex.

The path forward: The three-day schedule runs July 2 through July 4, 2026. No admission information was provided.