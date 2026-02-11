Listen to this post

Hannah Hackemeyer, 20, pleaded guilty Tuesday in DeKalb County Superior Court. She faced charges from a single-car crash that killed a Lakeside High School student and injured another passenger on Oak Grove Road on Feb. 24, 2024.

What’s happening: Hackemeyer was 18 at the time of the wreck in the Oak Grove community. She pleaded guilty to four charges: homicide by vehicle in the first degree, serious injury by vehicle, reckless driving, and possession of an open container of alcohol in the passenger area.

What’s important: Judge LaTisha Dear Jackson sentenced Hackemeyer to 10 years, with 2 years to be served on house arrest. The sentence includes several conditions:

Hackemeyer must wear an ankle monitor and cannot drive

She cannot consume or possess alcohol or drugs and must submit to random drug and alcohol screenings

She must complete 240 hours of community service

She must take part in two Mothers Against Drunk Driving victim impact panels

What happens next: The judge granted Hackemeyer’s request to be sentenced under the First Offender Act. Under that Georgia law, if Hackemeyer completes her sentence without violations, her conviction record will be sealed.

DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston announced the guilty plea.