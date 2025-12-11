A woman doing laundry at her ex-boyfriend’s home was beaten with a Christmas tree while her young son watched.

What’s Happening: Patricia Nicole Hall entered a Madison home through the garage on December 3 and attacked the woman who was there with her 4-year-old son. Hall punched, kicked, stomped and even struck the victim with a Christmas tree in the head and chest.

What’s Important: The attack happened in front of a 4-year-old child at a home on Overlook Drive around 1:45 p.m. The victim suffered red marks on her face and chest plus a bleeding cut on her neck. Hall also smashed the victim’s phone by stomping on it and followed her down the road after she left.

The Charges: Hall faces battery charges, second-degree criminal damage to property and third-degree cruelty to children for committing battery in front of a child under 18.

Between the Lines: This isn’t Hall’s first violent incident. She was arrested in April 2025 after allegedly punching a man in the face and throwing a liquor bottle at him following an Easter celebration.

What Happens Next: Warrants have been issued for Hall’s arrest, but she hadn’t been taken into custody as of December 8. The victim was examined by EMS and taken to a hospital for further evaluation.

The Source: Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.