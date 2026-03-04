Listen to this post

A Stone Mountain woman is in the DeKalb County Jail after being arrested today in connection with a February shooting that killed a woman at a Memorial Drive fast-food restaurant.

What’s Happening: DeKalb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 31-year-old Kentrell Nicole Terrell this afternoon at a residence on Ficus Court in Stone Mountain. She is charged with malice murder in the death of Precious Jones. Malice murder is the intentional killing of another person and is Georgia’s most serious homicide charge.

What’s Important: Jones was shot multiple times on February 11 at a fast-food restaurant in the 5100 block of Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Path Forward: In Georgia, a person convicted of malice murder can be punished by death, by imprisonment for life without parole, or by imprisonment for life.The case will move through the DeKalb County court system.