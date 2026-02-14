Listen to this post

Two Villa Rica police officers shot and killed a 52-year-old man on I-20 in Douglas County on February 13 after he exited his vehicle holding a firearm.

What’s Happening: The GBI is investigating the shooting at the request of the Villa Rica Police Department. Jorge Narvaez of Carrollton was pronounced dead at the scene. His body will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Decatur for an autopsy.

What’s Important: Narvaez was involved in a domestic dispute with his wife and another individual before the shooting. As his wife and the other person tried to get away, Narvaez followed their car in a separate vehicle.

Several witnesses called 911 to report a possible road rage incident involving the two cars.

Officers located both vehicles on I-20 eastbound just past the Post Road exit around 2:25 p.m. After the cars stopped, Narvaez exited his vehicle holding a firearm and walked toward his wife’s car and a responding officer. Two Villa Rica police officers shot at Narvaez, hitting him multiple times. No officers were injured.

What Happens Next: The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case will be given to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office for review.

Sources: GBI