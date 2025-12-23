A shooting on the southbound I-285 ramp near Cascade Road turned deadly for an unborn child, Atlanta police said.

What’s Happening: Police responded to a call about a shooting on the I-285 Southbound Ramp SW and Cascade Road SW around 5:21 p.m. on December 20.

Officers found a 21-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman with apparent gunshot wounds and rushed them to the hospital.

Police later learned the woman was pregnant and that her unborn child had also been hit by gunfire.

What’s Important: Doctors pronounced the unborn child dead. Police said both the man and woman were alert and breathing when officers arrived.

How This Affects Real People: The violence hit a heavily traveled Atlanta roadway and ended with the loss of an unborn child, leaving loved ones to cope with the aftermath.

What’s Next: The Atlanta Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating what happened. Police said the information released so far is preliminary and could change as the investigation continues.