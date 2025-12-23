A shooting on the southbound I-285 ramp near Cascade Road turned deadly for an unborn child, Atlanta police said.
What’s Happening: Police responded to a call about a shooting on the I-285 Southbound Ramp SW and Cascade Road SW around 5:21 p.m. on December 20.
- Officers found a 21-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman with apparent gunshot wounds and rushed them to the hospital.
- Police later learned the woman was pregnant and that her unborn child had also been hit by gunfire.
What’s Important: Doctors pronounced the unborn child dead. Police said both the man and woman were alert and breathing when officers arrived.
How This Affects Real People: The violence hit a heavily traveled Atlanta roadway and ended with the loss of an unborn child, leaving loved ones to cope with the aftermath.
What’s Next: The Atlanta Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating what happened. Police said the information released so far is preliminary and could change as the investigation continues.