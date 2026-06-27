What happened: Police got a call about suspects stealing lawn equipment from a home. Officers found the suspects’ vehicle and tried to pull it over, but the driver took off. The chase ended when the vehicle crashed. Both suspects tried to run but were caught on foot.

What was recovered: Officers took multiple pieces of lawn equipment from the suspects. Police believe the equipment may be tied to this theft and possibly other thefts in the area.

What’s new: Two suspects are in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

What this means for you: If you recently had lawn equipment stolen or have information about this case, call Sandy Springs police at 770-551-6900.