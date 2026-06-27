SANDY SPRINGS — A call about stolen lawn equipment led to a police chase and two arrests in Sandy Springs on Thursday, June 25.
What happened: Police got a call about suspects stealing lawn equipment from a home. Officers found the suspects’ vehicle and tried to pull it over, but the driver took off. The chase ended when the vehicle crashed. Both suspects tried to run but were caught on foot.
What was recovered: Officers took multiple pieces of lawn equipment from the suspects. Police believe the equipment may be tied to this theft and possibly other thefts in the area.
What’s new: Two suspects are in custody and the investigation is ongoing.
What this means for you: If you recently had lawn equipment stolen or have information about this case, call Sandy Springs police at 770-551-6900.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.
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